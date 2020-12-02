State nears 1,000 COVID deaths after another 47 reported on Wednesday

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 47 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
That brings December's total to 49 and the overall number deaths in the state during the pandemic to 995. The deaths reported Wednesday included 24 men and 23 women. One person who died was in their 40s and eight were in their 60s. Eight more were in their 70s and 30 were over 80.
One Pennington County resident's death was reported, bringing the county's total to 79.
There were seven deaths reported in Minnehaha County and five in Hamlin and Bon Homme counties. There were four deaths reported in Davison County, three in Brown and two each in Lincoln, McCook and Moody counties. There was one death reported in Beadle, Clay, Codington, Day, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Jones, Kingsbury, Oglala-Lakota, Roberts, Stanley, Todd, Turner, Walworth, and Yankton counties.
Those were the first deaths reported in Jones and Stanley counties, leaving only Harding and Hyde counties - the two least populated counties in the state - that have not reported a COVID-19 death.
Support Local Journalism
There were 1,291 positive tests reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 82,203 with 14,857 still considered active infections - an increase of 769 from Tuesday.
There are 531 people hospitalized across the state. One hundred and seven patients are in intensive care units and 63 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 103 patients are being treated in hospitals with 16 in ICU and 10 on ventilators. Ninety-seven percent of the ICU beds in the Black Hills region are occupied with 43% of the ICU patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses.
Children under 19 were responsible for 175 new infections Wednesday and 224 people in their 20s tested positive. One hundred and forty-eight people over 70 tested positive according to Wednesday's report.
Pennington County had 179 new cases on 307 tests, bringing the county's total to 8,912 with 1,722 of those still considered active - an increase of 97 from Tuesday. Lawrence and Meade counties each reported 46 new infections Wednesday and Oglala-Lakota County had 28. There were 18 positive tests in Custer County and 10 in Butte County. Fall River County reported two new infections.
Minnehaha County had 295 new cases and there were 72 in Brown County and 70 in Lincoln County. Codington County reported 45 positive tests and Beadle County had 33. There were 32 new cases in Todd County and 30 in Hughes and Yankton counties. Davison County reported 26 new cases and Brookings County had 22.
There were 19 new cases in Charles Mix County, 17 in Roberts, 16 in Walworth, 15 in Deuel, 14 in Turner and 12 in Spink County.
Ten new infections were reported in Douglas, Hutchinson and Union counties and nine in Corson and Grant counties. There were eight positive tests in Aurora, Brule, Clark, Jackson and Kingsbury counties and seven in Hamlin, Hand, McCook and Moody counties. Six new cases were reported in Bon Homme, Day, Gregory, Sanborn and Tripp counties and five in Buffalo, Dewey, Haakon, Hanson and Lake counties. Clay, Miner and Potter counties each had four new cases and there were three in Edmunds, Lyman, Marshall, Mellette and Stanley counties. Two new cases were reported in Campbell, Harding, McPherson, Perkins, Sully and Ziebach counties and one in each of Bennett, Faulk, Jerauld and Jones counties.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.