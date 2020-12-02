State nears 1,000 COVID deaths after another 47 reported on Wednesday

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 47 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

That brings December's total to 49 and the overall number deaths in the state during the pandemic to 995. The deaths reported Wednesday included 24 men and 23 women. One person who died was in their 40s and eight were in their 60s. Eight more were in their 70s and 30 were over 80.

One Pennington County resident's death was reported, bringing the county's total to 79.

There were seven deaths reported in Minnehaha County and five in Hamlin and Bon Homme counties. There were four deaths reported in Davison County, three in Brown and two each in Lincoln, McCook and Moody counties. There was one death reported in Beadle, Clay, Codington, Day, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Jones, Kingsbury, Oglala-Lakota, Roberts, Stanley, Todd, Turner, Walworth, and Yankton counties.

Those were the first deaths reported in Jones and Stanley counties, leaving only Harding and Hyde counties - the two least populated counties in the state - that have not reported a COVID-19 death.

There were 1,291 positive tests reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 82,203 with 14,857 still considered active infections - an increase of 769 from Tuesday.