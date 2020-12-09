State now expecting 7,800 Pfizer doses, 14,600 Moderna doses in initial vaccine shipments

South Dakota expects to receive 7,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 14,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine in initial shipments from the federal government once their emergency use authorizations are approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA will meet Thursday to determine if the evidence is strong enough to approve Pfizer’s emergency use authorizations, or EUA, and will meet again Dec. 17 to determine the same for Moderna.

Once the first doses are sent out, the federal government plans to withhold South Dakota’s second batch of doses for the 7,800 people receiving the Pfizer vaccine and the second batch of doses for the 14,600 people getting the Moderna vaccine for three to four weeks to make sure people get the two-dose series on time.

If both EUAs are approved for Pfizer and Moderna, Operation Warp Speed will ship the vaccines out to states as soon as possible, even within 24 to 48 hours, South Dakota Department of Health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.