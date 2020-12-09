State now expecting 7,800 Pfizer doses, 14,600 Moderna doses in initial vaccine shipments

South Dakota expects to receive 7,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 14,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine in initial shipments from the federal government once their emergency use authorizations are approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA will meet Thursday to determine if the evidence is strong enough to approve Pfizer’s emergency use authorizations, or EUA, and will meet again Dec. 17 to determine the same for Moderna.
Once the first doses are sent out, the federal government plans to withhold South Dakota’s second batch of doses for the 7,800 people receiving the Pfizer vaccine and the second batch of doses for the 14,600 people getting the Moderna vaccine for three to four weeks to make sure people get the two-dose series on time.
If both EUAs are approved for Pfizer and Moderna, Operation Warp Speed will ship the vaccines out to states as soon as possible, even within 24 to 48 hours, South Dakota Department of Health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.
Operation Warp Speed has asked states to provide locations where they can drop ship the vaccines to be deployed “as quickly as possible,” she said. The DOH will share more information about “finite timing” when it can, she said.
Pfizer’s vaccines require ultra-cold storage and will be flown into the state, then shipped to more rural parts of the state via containers with dry ice, Malsam-Rysdon said. Certain facilities have adequate ultra-cold storage for the vaccine, she said.
Moderna’s vaccines don't have the same ultra-cold requirement, so it’s easier to deploy and it “makes that a more viable option for some of the more remote communities” in South Dakota, she said.
The DOH is in the process of discussions with the Civil Air Patrol to help transport some of the vaccine, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Malsam-Rysdon said those first in line to receive the vaccine include approximately 19,000 front line health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients in ICU settings, acute care and hospital emergency room settings, as well as employees at long-term care facilities.
After the first group of health care workers are vaccinated, Malsam-Rysdon said the state will then prioritize vaccines for an estimated 11,000 long-term care residents across the state.
“We’re optimistic about vaccines and excited to be ready to deploy those,” she said. “Those will be the groups we start with. Once we get through those groups, then we will allocate vaccines to all other health care professionals, first responders and critical infrastructure employees.”
The general public may not see widespread vaccine availability until April or May, Malsam-Rysdon said, noting the initial weeks of allocations are likely to be larger than in subsequent weeks.
The DOH won’t require or mandate health care workers to get the vaccine at the state level, but Malsam-Rysdon said vaccine requirements would be left up to employers.
Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH will also work to post a dashboard to its website that shows vaccine data and where it was allocated to the state.
