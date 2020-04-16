State now has 1,311 cases of COVID-19; Pennington County has 10th case

The Sioux Falls meatpacking plant closed indefinitely Wednesday, but a source close to Smithfield workers said employees who work in maintenance are still working up to nine days at the plant.

Clayton said the Department of Health is working on releasing data by race and ethnicity, but didn’t give a timeline of when it would be released or whether it would be available to the public. He said the department sees an “overrepresentation” of Asian-American people with COVID-19.

Health officials said Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was in Sioux Falls to assess the outbreak at Smithfield. Clayton said Thursday they didn’t have a timeline on when the CDC’s assessment would be released.

Other new COVID-19 cases reported by the state Department of Health by county include singular cases in Hamlin, Jerauld, Lake, Moody, Pennington and Yankton counties. Six new cases were found in Lincoln County, and 131 in Minnehaha.

Derrick Haskins, communications director for the state Department of Health, said employees and customers to the Saloon No. 10 in Deadwood and the Yankton Walmart no longer need to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms as the 14-day incubation period for coronavirus has passed.

“Folks no longer need to self-monitor related to their potential exposure at these businesses,” Haskins said. “It is important to remember that COVID-19 is still circulating in communities.”

