State now has 2,000 active cases of COVID-19, Department of Health reports

The state health department reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking a record number of cases reported in a single day in South Dakota.
South Dakota’s active coronavirus cases also climbed to 2,000 Thursday, another record. The state has seen 12,194 total cases with 10,032 recoveries.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state health secretary, said the rise in active cases is just one metric the DOH considers.
“We look at various metrics every single day and multiple times a day to have a sense of where we’re at with our COVID-19 response,” Malsam-Rysdon said, pointing to low rates of hospitalizations, ICU bed usage and ventilator usage in the state.
When asked if the DOH has any specific action it will take relating to the increase in active cases, Malsam-Rysdon said “the guidance to people who have COVID-19 remains the same.”
Thursday’s report, which was based on an error in reporting cases for Tuesday and Wednesday, showed that 261 new cases appeared in seven West River counties in prior days.
New cases — counted from the DOH’s erroneous reporting since Tuesday — included Butte (8), Custer (12), Fall River (5), Lawrence (42), Meade (68), Oglala-Lakota (6) and Pennington (120).
Malsam-Rysdon said the state does not have aggregate results from the mass testing event in Sturgis yet, and the Journal is still awaiting those results from city officials. For Thursday’s case count, Malsam-Rysdon said Meade County has 33 new cases.
88 South Dakota residents have COVID-19 after attending the Sturgis motorcycle rally, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said.
Clayton could not give an update on out-of-state cases reported back to the DOH associated with the rally, but the Journal has found 97 cases among out-of-state residents related to the rally:
Minnesota: 44
North Dakota: 21
Wyoming: 10
Nebraska: 7
Montana: 6
New Hampshire: 6
Wisconsin: 2
Washington: 1
“We don’t specifically track all cases that may have occurred” relating to events like the rally, Clayton said. “We do notify when there are specific exposures that require us to follow up with South Dakota close contacts that have been identified through case investigations in those states, or when there’s a concern, we may issue a public notice.”
Thursday’s report came on 2,651 tests, marking a positive test rate of 12.9%. Two people were newly hospitalized, adding up to 75 current hospitalizations and 983 South Dakotans hospitalized throughout the pandemic.
Reporting error
Thursday’s update by the Department of Health came at the same time as a disclaimer that 54 cases were not reported Tuesday and 226 cases were not reported Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the state reported 80 new cases. The DOH says 134 positive tests should have been reported that day.
On Wednesday, the state previously reported 66 new cases. The DOH says 292 positive tests should have been reported that day.
Wednesday’s correction of case counts marks a record number of cases reported in South Dakota in a single day. Previously, the largest single-day jump in numbers was 251 cases on Saturday.
The DOH reported an “aberration” Sunday evening during an automated geocoding process of new test results, which go into the electronic disease surveillance system it uses. The “aberration” was identified and corrected by Wednesday evening.
The geocoding process — which verifies the state and county of residence for test results — did not work for data reported at 1 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday. The DOH said the data on its dashboard has been corrected.
DOH officials said the data did not cause any delays in receiving lab reports, investigating new cases or notifying close contacts.
Impact on age groups
“Looking at the two extremes of the age groups,” Clayton gave a report Thursday on how COVID-19 has affected young people vs. a population that is part of the CDC’s defined “at-risk” group for complications from coronavirus.
For South Dakota, 36.1% of all coronavirus cases have come from those under 30, an age group that has accounted for 10.7% of all hospitalizations in the state.
Those 60 and older make up 15.7% of the state’s cases but 47% of all hospitalizations, Clayton said.
Over time, those age 0-19 accounted for the following amount of the state’s cases:
March 10 - April 15: 5%
April 16 - May 15: 11%
May 16 - June 15: 12%
June 16 - July 15: 15%
July 16 - August 15: 17%
Malsam-Rysdon said the increase is due in part to the fact that “the younger population has been coming into contact with others at a higher rate.”
