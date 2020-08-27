State now has 2,000 active cases of COVID-19, Department of Health reports

Thursday’s report came on 2,651 tests, marking a positive test rate of 12.9%. Two people were newly hospitalized, adding up to 75 current hospitalizations and 983 South Dakotans hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

Reporting error

Thursday’s update by the Department of Health came at the same time as a disclaimer that 54 cases were not reported Tuesday and 226 cases were not reported Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the state reported 80 new cases. The DOH says 134 positive tests should have been reported that day.

On Wednesday, the state previously reported 66 new cases. The DOH says 292 positive tests should have been reported that day.

Wednesday’s correction of case counts marks a record number of cases reported in South Dakota in a single day. Previously, the largest single-day jump in numbers was 251 cases on Saturday.

The DOH reported an “aberration” Sunday evening during an automated geocoding process of new test results, which go into the electronic disease surveillance system it uses. The “aberration” was identified and corrected by Wednesday evening.