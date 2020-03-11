State now has eight presumptive positive cases of coronavirus

There are eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Department of Health said Wednesday.
The three new cases are all men — two from Minnehaha County, one in his 40s and one in his 50s. The third is a Bon Homme County man in his 60s.
Gov. Kristi Noem said at a press conference Wednesday that the three men are self-quarantining at home, and there is no indication they interacted with each other or the five other coronavirus patients in the state.
This totals eight positive, 11 pending testing at the state health lab and 27 negative tests in the state.
There has been one reported coronavirus-related death, a Pennington County man in his 60s.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary for the state Department of Health (DOH) said at a press conference Wednesday that only two of the new cases were linked to travel within the last week, and officials are looking into the third case’s travel history.
Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said the new cases developed symptoms a week before they “presented to health care.”
Indian Health Services has confirmed that Tuesday’s case of a man in his 50s from Charles Mix County was tested at one of their facilities. IHS said there is no cost to their patients for this testing.
Noem said she expects more positive results from the pending tests in Pierre.
“I want to remind everybody that 80 percent of those who do get this virus will have no symptoms whatsoever, or very mild symptoms,” she said, cautioning older people, people with pre-existing health conditions and immunocompromised people that they should make wise decisions, such as staying home, washing hands and contacting health-care providers.
South Dakota received $4,567,500 in funding Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control to support the COVID-19 response in the state. North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana will receive the same amount. The CDC doled out over $560 million to state and local jurisdictions for COVID-19 response.
Derrick Haskins, communications director for the Department of Health, Tony Mangan from the state Department of Public Safety and Kristin Wileman, press secretary for the governor’s office, were unable to respond in a timely manner about whether that funding would help patients pay for testing costs in the state, among other questions.
Health care
The Oglala Sioux Tribe declared a state of emergency Tuesday. President Julian Bear Runner issued the emergency declaration after learning from Indian Health Service officials that the Pine Ridge Hospital doesn’t have the test kits they need to screen for the virus.
“Who knows how long we will be walking with this disease and not be able to properly diagnose that and treat those that have been affected?” Bear Runner said.
Brandon Ecoffey, a spokesperson for Oyate Health Center, said they are developing plans for tribal health organizations in the state based off of the information they receive from the CDC. Ecoffey wasn’t sure if they had testing equipment, but said they were working with Monument Health on that.
Teresa Forbes, a public affairs officer for the VA Black Hills Health Care System, said everyone who enters the VA BHHCS campus will be pre-screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
“This may lengthen entry times, so patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments,” Forbes said, noting that individuals known to be at risk for COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.
Forbes said that visitors are restricted in the chemotherapy and infusion areas at Fort Meade and at the Community Living Center Wards at Hot Springs and Fort Meade. Exceptions will be made for critical condition or end-of-life patients, and visitors requesting an exception are subject to pre-screening, she said.
Retirement communities, such as Avera Health’s Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls, have stopped allowing visitors. Residents are not permitted to leave the building for anything other than medical appointments.
Avera failed to respond in a timely manner to media questions about the lockdown.
Shawn Neisteadt, a senior media relations specialist at Sanford Health, was unable to comment about any specifics in the three positive Minnehaha County cases.
Neisteadt said he was unaware of any information about the Pennington County man who was treated for COVID-19 symptoms at an Avera facility, who died Tuesday. It is still unknown who he was, what city he was from and why he was treated at an Avera facility.
Good Samaritan Society, which covers 270 long-term care facilities in 22 states including Rapid City’s Echo Ridge, St. Martin Village and Home Health of the Black Hills facilities, said in a statement that they are restricting visitations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from residents and staff members. Only employees and essential personnel may enter their facilities, and they are working with families with critical needs on a case-by-case basis.
Schools
Katy Urban, community relations manager for Rapid City Area Schools, sent a message to RCAS families Wednesday morning that said the district is finalizing its response plan.
Urban said the response plan includes information about educating students if they are forced to close schools and said the plan would be discussed at Monday’s school board meeting. Urban said she would send a copy to Journal staff.
After Noem and the health department consulted with the South Dakota High School Activities Association, they decided their state basketball tournament in Spearfish will proceed as planned. Dan Swartos, executive director, said that those who are vulnerable or at-risk should avoid large events and watch from home by streaming the game on South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
Oglala Lakota College is cancelling in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester and will deliver its courses online via Zoom classrooms and the internet starting March 23. The only face-to-face classes include on-site construction and automotive classes.
Douglas School District superintendent Alan Kerr could not be reached Wednesday by email with questions, and a Western Dakota Tech representative was unable to respond to media calls.
Universities
Janelle Toman, director of communications for the South Dakota Board of Regents, said they will have a system release detailing next steps regarding media questions about potential university closures at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Mike Ray, a communications manager for the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, said the school is assessing whether or not they will need to close and hold classes online. Ray said he would have more information Thursday.
Mike Lockrem, director for university marketing and communications at South Dakota State University, said it would be premature to answer any immediate questions about SDSU closing and referred all questions to the Board of Regents.
Dakota State University has postponed two international trips. Jane Utecht, a strategic communications coordinator for DSU, said the university is looking at its options regarding school closures and will have a statement Thursday.
Hailie Warren, a university relations officer at the University of South Dakota, said USD officials are continuing to have meetings about school closures this week and would know more in the coming days.
Media relations officers from Black Hills State University and Northern State University failed to respond in a timely manner for more information on this story.
The CDC has extremely detailed recommendations for institutions of higher education, including updating emergency operations plans and ensuring their health clinics prepare for COVID-19.
The CDC also recommends reviewing attendance and sick leave policies for students, staff and faculty, who should “not attend class or work when sick. Allow them to stay home to care for sick household members.”