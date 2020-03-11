State now has eight presumptive positive cases of coronavirus

There are eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The three new cases are all men — two from Minnehaha County, one in his 40s and one in his 50s. The third is a Bon Homme County man in his 60s.

Gov. Kristi Noem said at a press conference Wednesday that the three men are self-quarantining at home, and there is no indication they interacted with each other or the five other coronavirus patients in the state.

This totals eight positive, 11 pending testing at the state health lab and 27 negative tests in the state.

There has been one reported coronavirus-related death, a Pennington County man in his 60s.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary for the state Department of Health (DOH) said at a press conference Wednesday that only two of the new cases were linked to travel within the last week, and officials are looking into the third case’s travel history.

Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said the new cases developed symptoms a week before they “presented to health care.”