State now has more than 8,300 active COVID-19 cases

The number of active COVID-19 infections continues to rise as the Department of Health reported Monday that 8,388 cases are considered active. Almost one in every 100 people in the state currently has an active infection. There were 5,272 active cases last Monday.
The Department of Health reported 567 new cases on 1,403 tests Monday bringing the state's total to 33,836. No new deaths were reported Monday. Thirty-seven deaths were reported in the past seven days and 100 since Oct. 1. There are 304 people being treated in hospitals across the state — an increase of four since Sunday and 38 since last Monday — and 71 of those are in Black Hills region hospitals. Ten people are in intensive care units in the Black Hills region and five are on ventilators.
Pennington County had 37 of 132 tests come back positive for Monday's report. The number of active cases climbed over 800 for the first time to a total of 804. Oglala-Lakota County had 16 new cases Monday and Butte and Lawrence counties each reported 14. Custer County reported four new cases and Meade County had three. Fall River County ha sone new infection.
Minnehaha County added 151 new cases, according to Monday's Department of Health report. Lincoln County added 51 cases and Brown County reported 32 new infections. Davison County had 28 new infections and Brookings County added 24. Beadle County reported 13 new infections, Hughes County added 12 and Turner and Clay counties each reported 10. There were eight new infections in Brule County and seven in Bon Homme and Yankton counties. Grant, Kingsbury and Miner counties each had five positive tests and there were four in Deuel, Gregory, McCook, Roberts, Sully, Union and Walworth counties.
Faulk, Jackson and Todd counties had three positive tests and Bennett, Campbell, Dewey, Hamlin, Marshall, McPherson and Stanley counties added two each.
There was one new infection in Aurora, Charles Mix, Clark, Corson, Haakon, Hanson, Harding, Hyde, Jerauld, Perkins, Potter and Sanborn counties.
Eleven of the new cases were in children under 10 and children between 10-19 had 56 positive tests. Patients in their 20s made up 95 new cases and 61 people over 70 were infected according to Monday's report.
Rapid City Area Schools reported 218 total cases in the district, including 50 active cases among students and 20 active cases among staff. There are 590 students and 51 staff in quarantine.
The Douglas School District reported one active case among students and two in staff members Monday, with 34 students and three staff in quarantine. As of Friday, Meade School District reported 10 active cases among students.
South Dakota’s public universities report the following active COVID-19 case counts as of 5 p.m. Sunday:
South Dakota Mines: 8 students, 1 staff, 32 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 25 students, 3 staff, 77 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 44 students, 6 staff, 191 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 31 students, 5 staff, 121 quarantined
Dakota State University: 1 student, 1 staff, 22 quarantined
Northern State University: 10 students, 7 staff, 20 quarantined
