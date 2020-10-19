State now has more than 8,300 active COVID-19 cases

The number of active COVID-19 infections continues to rise as the Department of Health reported Monday that 8,388 cases are considered active. Almost one in every 100 people in the state currently has an active infection. There were 5,272 active cases last Monday.

The Department of Health reported 567 new cases on 1,403 tests Monday bringing the state's total to 33,836. No new deaths were reported Monday. Thirty-seven deaths were reported in the past seven days and 100 since Oct. 1. There are 304 people being treated in hospitals across the state — an increase of four since Sunday and 38 since last Monday — and 71 of those are in Black Hills region hospitals. Ten people are in intensive care units in the Black Hills region and five are on ventilators.

Pennington County had 37 of 132 tests come back positive for Monday's report. The number of active cases climbed over 800 for the first time to a total of 804. Oglala-Lakota County had 16 new cases Monday and Butte and Lawrence counties each reported 14. Custer County reported four new cases and Meade County had three. Fall River County ha sone new infection.