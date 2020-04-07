State now has six coronavirus deaths and 320 who have tested positive

The Department of Health reported Tuesday that 320 South Dakotans have tested positive for the coronavirus and two more have died from it, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to six.
The two new deaths occurred in Minnehaha County and neighboring McCook County in eastern South Dakota.
Previously-reported deaths include a Pennington County man in his 60s who died March 10; a resident at Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls; Rep. Bob Glanzer of Huron, who was in his 70s; and his niece, Mari Hofer, who was in her 50s.
The Avera resident and the two new deceased individuals from McCook and Minnehaha counties were not specifically identified by their age or gender by the state health department.
The remaining demographics for the decedents show that one was a woman and two were men and their age ranges were 50s, 80s and 90s.
The state also reported 32 new cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 320 positives. There are seven new recoveries, bringing the total to 98 who have recovered from COVID-19.
New cases by county include singular cases in Codington and Lyman; two each in Brookings and Lincoln; 26 in Minnehaha.
The Department of Health also updated case information to switch three cases that were previously reported as Yankton County cases to reflect Clay County cases. Yankton County has 15 cases; Clay County now has six.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, state secretary of health, said contact tracing for new positive cases may become increasingly difficult as COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, but she’s hiring more staff to help with that effort.
“It’s a key priority of ours to continue to be able to do contract tracing of any positive cases,” she said. “We have been able to keep up with the volume, and we have a plan in place to surge our contract tracing and contract notification efforts to deal with what we expect to be increased volume as well.”
