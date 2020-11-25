State now ranks in top 10 in U.S. COVID deaths as total climbs to 424 in November

Almost half of the COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota have happened in November.

After the Department of Health reported 28 deaths Wednesday, the November total rose to 424 and the overall total is now 849. South Dakota passed the District of Columbia and is now in the top ten states in death per 1,000 residents.

The 28 deaths reported Wednesday include 15 women and 13 men. Twenty-two of them were over 80, three in their 70s, one in their 60s and two in their 50s.

Three of the deaths came from Pennington County and one was from Lawrence County. Pennington County has reported 71 COVID-19 deaths since March.

Minnehaha County had seven deaths reported and Grant County doubled its death toll with five reported Wednesday. Codington County had three deaths and Davison County had two. There was one death reported in Brown, Gregory, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Miner and Yankton counties.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said Wednesday that she believes residents of South Dakota are beginning to take prevention matters seriously. She said she hopes that will continue during the Thanksgiving holiday.