State passes 100,000 mark in COVID-19 vaccinations; 65 new cases reported Monday

South Dakota has administered more than 101,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and more than 30,000 people have completed both rounds of the vaccine.

Those numbers are among the best in the nation. The positive trend in cases in the state continued Monday. The number of cases reported on Monday is always the smallest of the week, but only 65 new cases were listed on the Department of Health's daily report, bringing the total to 108,315. The number of active cases fell again from 2,833 Sunday to 2,828 on Monday.

Hospitalizations in the state rose by one to 126. The number of people in intensive care units increased to 27 with 20 using ventilators. Black Hills hospitals saw a net decrease of two patients with only 13 people receiving care for COVID-19 illnesses with three in ICU and one on a ventilator. No deaths were reported Monday.

Ten children under 19 were diagnosed with a COVID-19 infection Monday as were four people in their 20s. Only five people over 70 tested positive on Monday's report.

Pennington County recorded nine positive tests to bring its total to 12,379 with 320 of those cases still considered active. Meade County added two new cases, Lawrence County had one and there were no reports of new infections in Oglala-Lakota, Butte, Custer or Fall River counties.