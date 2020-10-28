State reaches 42,000 COVID-19 cases, 11,933 active cases, 412 hospitalizations, 384 deaths

South Dakota reached a record 42,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, reported a record high of 1,270 new cases and soared to a record high of 11,933 active cases.
The South Dakota Department of Health reported the 1,270 new positive results from 6,243 new tests, marking a positive rate of 20%.
South Dakota beat its own record for a single-day high of reporting new positive tests from Oct. 23 when 1,185 tests were reported and Oct. 25 when 1,063 new tests were reported.
The DOH reported 513 new recoveries Wednesday, showing new cases outpace recoveries by more than double. 29,683 South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19.
Another nine state residents died of COVID-19 Wednesday. They were six men and three women in their 50s, 60s, 70s and six were 80 or older from Brookings, Campbell, Lake, Minnehaha and Oglala Lakota counties. Two deaths were reported in both Codington and Walworth counties. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 384 in the state.
A record 412 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, with 62 newly hospitalized and contributing to the number of 2,545 South Dakotans hospitalized at some point in the pandemic.
In the Black Hills, the DOH reports only 28% of staffed hospital beds and 10% of staffed ICU beds are available. Hospitals report they are treating 105 COVID-19 patients at the following hospitals:
Five at Cheyenne River Health Center
Three at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip
Two at Monument Health Custer Hospital
One at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital
73 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, including 12 in ICU beds and seven on ventilators
Five at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, including two in ICU beds
Three at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital
13 at Pine Ridge IHS
Since Oct. 1, the state has nearly doubled its total case count from 23,136 to 42,000, nearly tripled its active cases from 3,832 to 11,933, and almost doubled its hospital capacity from 214 to 412 in just 28 days.
October has also been the deadliest month for COVID-19 among South Dakotans. The death toll has increased from 223 to 384 and more have died this month (161) than in September (56), August (37), July (39), June (29), May (45), April (16) or March (1). More than half the state’s deaths have been reported in the last two months.
Cluster updates
State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton reported out new case numbers on the major outbreaks within the state Department of Corrections on Wednesday. Clayton said 710 cases have been reported among inmates and staff at the state penitentiary in Sioux Falls and 40 have recovered.
Clayton also said 710 cases have been reported among inmates and staff at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield and 150 have recovered, but the DOC website shows there are 721 cases and 159 recoveries.
Rapid City Area Schools reported 49 new cases among students and staff from last Wednesday to Tuesday. The district has yet to update its website with new case totals from Tuesday, but the data shows 25 staff and 57 students have an active case, while 86 staff and 648 students are in quarantine.
Reinfections
Since last week’s DOH update when health officials said they weren’t aware of any South Dakotans who had reported a reinfection from COVID-19, Clayton provided new information Wednesday on the prevalence of reinfections in South Dakota.
As many as 28 South Dakotans are considered to have a possible reinfection, Clayton said, noting these are cases where the individual tested positive for COVID-19 again after their original test or diagnosis.
Their cases were investigated by the DOH and in consultation with their medical provider, they were classified as “possible” reinfections. Clayton noted the DOH will officially classify the cases as reinfections when the CDC issues further formal guidance on what they determine as a confirmed reinfection.
“When we’re looking at some of the literature out there, those confirmed reinfections have typically focused on genetic sequencing to determine between the initial and subsequent infection,” Clayton said.
The DOH’s public health laboratory in Pierre has a partnership with the University of Minnesota in order to do genetic sequencing when needed to identify differences in virus strains for COVID-19.
When asked what this information means for antibodies and any potential COVID-19 immunity or lack thereof, Clayton said he hasn’t seen any information in literature yet about what this could mean for protective antibody levels.
“Individuals who have previous infections who are followed for a series of time and then have reinfection, that’s going to be some of the most effective data to identify what’s happening in terms of how long a person may still be susceptible, and when they begin being susceptible again after their initial infection,” Clayton said of the lack of substantive research on the topic.
National Guard
State health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said she does not anticipate that any health care providers in the state would need to utilize the 100-bed units that the National Guard could set up in Sioux Falls and Rapid City in anticipation of increased bed capacity.
Malsam-Rysdon said this as the DOH reported the record 412 current hospitalizations across the state and that less than one-third of the state’s staffed hospital and ICU beds are available.
“They’re intended to be alternative care for individuals to allow other facilities to take care of folks with the most COVID-19 needs,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We talk regularly with our hospital partners and they are making necessary arrangements to continue to be able to care for people within their walls. We do not anticipate the need to use those alternative care sites at this time.”
Malsam-Rysdon noted the 100-bed units aren’t set up yet, but that the National Guard could set them up in one to two days.
Derrick Haskins, communications director for the DOH, said approximately 150 of the department’s 366 contact tracers are from the National Guard.
Flu season
As flu season fast approaches, Malsam-Rysdon said she would encourage South Dakotans to get their flu shot. She said that the more people who get flu vaccines will also help the situation against COVID-19.
“The influenza vaccine is a very important component of prevention going into this fall to prevent additional illness in individuals, protect yourself, your family, your friends and co-workers, but also to help safeguard some of those needed medical supplies,” Clayton said.
Those who have or had COVID-19 should wait until they’ve completed their isolation period in order to allow for individuals to have “fully cleared that virus before they’re given an additional vaccine for influenza and to make sure that’s fully allowed to produce the level of immunity we’re looking for to protect against influenza,” Clayton said.
Clayton said the decision to vaccinate for influenza after a COVID-19 diagnosis should be made with one’s medical provider.
