State reaches 42,000 COVID cases, 11,933 active cases, 412 hospitalizations, 384 deaths

Malsam-Rysdon said this as the DOH reported the record 412 current hospitalizations across the state and that less than one-third of the state’s staffed hospital and ICU beds are available.

“They’re intended to be alternative care for individuals to allow other facilities to take care of folks with the most COVID-19 needs,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “We talk regularly with our hospital partners and they are making necessary arrangements to continue to be able to care for people within their walls. We do not anticipate the need to use those alternative care sites at this time.”

Malsam-Rysdon noted the 100-bed units aren’t set up yet, but that the National Guard could set them up in one to two days.

Derrick Haskins, communications director for the DOH, said approximately 150 of the department’s 366 contact tracers are from the National Guard.

Flu season

As flu season fast approaches, Malsam-Rysdon said she would encourage South Dakotans to get their flu shot. She said that the more people who get flu vaccines will also help the situation against COVID-19.