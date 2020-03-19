You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State receives materials to process 350 pending tests
featured top story

State receives materials to process 350 pending tests

Noem Presser Monument Health 20200318

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, center, updates media on the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference held Wednesday at Monument Health in Rapid City. Noem said Wednesday testing for the COVID-19 virus was halted temporarily due to a lack of testing supplies at the South Dakota Department of Health laboratory in Pierre. Pictured with Noem are Dr. Brad Archer, left, the chief medical officer at Monument Health, and Paulette Davidson, right, the president and CEO of Monument Health.

 Jeff Easton

Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday that the state has received the reagents and enzymes needed to process the 350 pending tests from Wednesday at the state health lab in Pierre. The state's website  currently lists 402 pending tests.

Noem said the White House and Centers for Disease Control were able to expedite the shipment of testing materials they needed in Pierre.

The state Department of Health will now prioritize running pending tests which are at the highest risk. High-risk patients would be those with preexisting health conditions, or those who have been exposed to positive COVID-19 patients.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary for the state health department, said she’s working on hiring some “relief staffing” so her employees can stay refreshed and charged in the days, weeks and months ahead as the state deals with the outbreak.

Noem said to a group of employees at the state Department of Health that the work they’re doing is not yet over.

“We’re not done,” she said. “We may be doing this for a few more weeks, for five more weeks. We don’t know, but the work you’ve done is working.”

Noem said the state has been successful at containing the spread of COVID-19 because there’s no sign of community spread at this time, as the state’s 11 positive cases have all been related to travel outside of South Dakota’s borders.

“We were looking at projections weeks in advance, and we thought we would have community spread in South Dakota by about March 13 based on what was happening in other states and other countries,” Noem said. “That did not happen.”

“The fact that we don’t have community spread is really good news for us,” she said, noting that slowing the spread of COVID-19 has helped the state set up “other commercial labs” as well as allowed healthcare providers to get the supplies and infrastructure they need to handle an outbreak.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News