State receives materials to process 350 pending tests

Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday that the state has received the reagents and enzymes needed to process the 350 pending tests from Wednesday at the state health lab in Pierre. The state's website currently lists 402 pending tests.

Noem said the White House and Centers for Disease Control were able to expedite the shipment of testing materials they needed in Pierre.

The state Department of Health will now prioritize running pending tests which are at the highest risk. High-risk patients would be those with preexisting health conditions, or those who have been exposed to positive COVID-19 patients.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary for the state health department, said she’s working on hiring some “relief staffing” so her employees can stay refreshed and charged in the days, weeks and months ahead as the state deals with the outbreak.

Noem said to a group of employees at the state Department of Health that the work they’re doing is not yet over.

“We’re not done,” she said. “We may be doing this for a few more weeks, for five more weeks. We don’t know, but the work you’ve done is working.”