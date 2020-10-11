State records 617 new cases, active cases climb to 5,865

The number of cases and active cases of COVID-19 illness continue to climb in South Dakota according to the daily report from the Department of Health.

The state reported 617 new cases on 1,627 tests for a positivity rate of 37.9%. The total number of cases in South Dakota increased to 28,564 with 5,865 of those considered active infections - an increase of 332 from Saturday's active case count.

There were no new deaths reported Sunday, however, deaths are reported when the Department of Health receives the death certificate, not the day a death occurs. There were 37 people admitted to hospital care on Saturday but 38 were released for a net decrease of one to 266 currently in hospitals across the state. The Monument Health system was treating 44 of those as of Saturday's report.

Pennington County reported 58 new cases on 312 tests Sunday. That brings the county's total number of positive tests to 3,121 with 630 of those cases still listed as active infections - up 24 from Saturday.

Meade County reported 18 positive tests and Lawrence County reported 11. Oglala-Lakota County added 10 new cases and Butte and Custer counties each reported six. Fall River County reported five positive tests Sunday.