State records 617 new cases, active cases climb to 5,865

The number of cases and active cases of COVID-19 illness continue to climb in South Dakota according to the daily report from the Department of Health.
The state reported 617 new cases on 1,627 tests for a positivity rate of 37.9%. The total number of cases in South Dakota increased to 28,564 with 5,865 of those considered active infections - an increase of 332 from Saturday's active case count.
There were no new deaths reported Sunday, however, deaths are reported when the Department of Health receives the death certificate, not the day a death occurs. There were 37 people admitted to hospital care on Saturday but 38 were released for a net decrease of one to 266 currently in hospitals across the state. The Monument Health system was treating 44 of those as of Saturday's report.
Pennington County reported 58 new cases on 312 tests Sunday. That brings the county's total number of positive tests to 3,121 with 630 of those cases still listed as active infections - up 24 from Saturday.
Support Local Journalism
Meade County reported 18 positive tests and Lawrence County reported 11. Oglala-Lakota County added 10 new cases and Butte and Custer counties each reported six. Fall River County reported five positive tests Sunday.
The elevated numbers of new infections in Minnehaha County continued with 139 new cases. Lincoln County added 44 cases, Brookings County reported 35 and Davison County added 31. Beadle County reported 22 new cases and Brown County added 21. Union County had 16 new positive tests and Hughes County reported 13. Todd and Turner counties each added 11 new cases and there were nine in Clay and Faulk counties. Aurora and Douglas counties reported eight new positive tests and there were seven in Charles Mix, Miner and Yankton counties.
There were six positive tests in Hamlin and Potter counties and Bon Homme, Brule, Codington, Dewey, Hutchinson, Lake, Perkins and Walworth counties each reported five. There were four cases in Grant and McCook counties and three in Buffalo, Campbell, Edmunds, Haakon, Jackson, Kingsbury, Sanborn, and Stanley counties.
Gregory, Lyman, Roberts, Spink and Todd counties reported two new infections and there was one in Bennett, Clark, Corson, Deuel, Harding, Harding, McPherson, Moody and Ziebach counties.
There were 78 new cases in patients over 70 Sunday. Children under 10 made up 16 of the positive cases and there were 58 in children between 10-19. Patients in their 20s were responsible for 112 positive tests Sunday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.