State report 30 new COVID-19 deaths, including 11 in the Black Hills

The Department of Health reported the deaths of 30 more South Dakota residents Wednesday. There have been 249 deaths in November — well above October's former record of 202. Since the pandemic began, 677 state residents have died from COVID-19 illnesses.
For months, state officials touted South Dakota's low death rate. After Wednesday's report, the state is behind only 15 other states in deaths per thousand residents and is just below the national average.
Of the 30 deaths reported Wednesday, one was from Pennington, Butte and Custer counties and four each from Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties. Minnehaha County also reported four deaths and two were reported in Davison, Gregory, Kingsbury and Lincoln counties and one each in Bon Homme, Brookings, Codington, Hughes, Turner, Union and Lyman counties.
Sixteen men and 14 women were included in the 30 deaths. Seventeen of the people who died were over 80, 11 were in their 70s and two were in their 60s. State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said 12.7% of people over 80 who acquire coronavirus die.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illness across the state grew by 11 to 593. Of those, 97 are in intensive care units and 51 are using ventilators. There are 115 in hospitals in the Black Hills region and 13 are in ICU and nine are using ventilators.
There were 1,387 new infections reported Wednesday bringing the state's total to 68,671 with 19,240 of those still considered active. The number of active cases increased 616 from Tuesday and is only 120 short of the all-time high.
As the Rapid City Council prepares to consider a mask mandate Thursday evening, Malsam-Rysdon was clear that Gov. Kristi Noem does not support a statewide mask mandate. She said the governor supports the Department of Health in encouraging people to consider CDC guidelines even though recent public service announcements don't encourage using a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.
Pennington County reported 226 new infections on 457 tests. That brings the county's total to 7,385 with a record 2,148 of those infections still considered active. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said that the Department of Health gets help from medical facilities in the area and the National Guard to provide mass testing events when cases are increasing in an area and normal testing systems can't keep up with the demand.
She said more than 3,800 people took advantage of recent mass testing events and about 9.8% of those tested were positive and 34% were showing symptoms. Due to rising cases in Pennington County, mass testing is planned in Rapid City from Nov. 20-23.
"The process is easy, convenient and fast," Malsam-Rysdon said.
She said making testing available is a key factor in controlling the spread of the disease in the state. She also announced a new program for people who live with someone who tested positive recently. An at-home saliva test will be sent to people who live with a person who tests positive to make sure those in close contact aren't unknowingly spreading the disease to others.
There were 39 new cases reported Wednesday in Meade County and 35 in Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties. Custer County added 15 positive tests, Butte County had 12 and Fall River County reported six.
Minnehaha County led the state with 299 new infections and Lincoln County added 88. Davison County had 62 and there were 49 in Beadle County. Brown County added 47 new cases and Brookings had 34. There were 30 in Hughes County and 29 in Codington County. Hamlin County reported 27 positive tests and Yankton County had 25. Todd County added 22 cases, Charles Mix had 20 and there were 19 in Roberts and Union counties.
Clay and Hutchinson counties each had 17 new cases and Brule and Kingsbury counties had 12. There were 11 new infections in Turner County and 10 in Gregory County. Lake and Lyman counties had eight new cases and there were seven in Aurora, Buffalo, Grant, Perkins, Spink and Walworth counties. Six new cases were reported in Bon Homme, Clark, Corson, Day, Haakon, Mellette and Tripp counties and four in Bennett, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Hanson, Marshall, McCook, Potter, Stanley and Ziebach counties.
There were three new cases in Faulk, Jackson, Moody and Sanborn counties and Dewey, Hand, Hyde and McPherson counties each had two. Jerauld County reported on new infection Wednesday.
Of the 1,387 new cases, 218 were in children under 19 and 223 in people in their 20s. There were 188 new infections in patients over 70 years old.
