State report 30 new COVID-19 deaths, including 11 in the Black Hills

The Department of Health reported the deaths of 30 more South Dakota residents Wednesday. There have been 249 deaths in November — well above October's former record of 202. Since the pandemic began, 677 state residents have died from COVID-19 illnesses.

For months, state officials touted South Dakota's low death rate. After Wednesday's report, the state is behind only 15 other states in deaths per thousand residents and is just below the national average.

Of the 30 deaths reported Wednesday, one was from Pennington, Butte and Custer counties and four each from Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties. Minnehaha County also reported four deaths and two were reported in Davison, Gregory, Kingsbury and Lincoln counties and one each in Bon Homme, Brookings, Codington, Hughes, Turner, Union and Lyman counties.

Sixteen men and 14 women were included in the 30 deaths. Seventeen of the people who died were over 80, 11 were in their 70s and two were in their 60s. State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said 12.7% of people over 80 who acquire coronavirus die.