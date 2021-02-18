State report three deaths, 187 new COVID-19 infections

Three COVID-19 deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Thursday. That makes the death toll 69 in February and 1,847 overall.

Sixty-nine is more than double the number of deaths due to an average flu season in the state, but it is an improvement on the pandemic trend. February is on track to be the lowest month for deaths since 202 died in October. In January, 270 died after more than 500 died from COVID-19 in both November and December.

The deaths Thursday were reported in Brown, Minnehaha and Tripp counties. One man and two women were included in the report. One was between 60-69 and two were over 80.

The state reported 187 new infections Thursday. The number of active cases fell by four to 2,068. There are 92 people being treated in hospitals across the state with 10 in intensive care units and 10 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 14 people are being treated in hospitals with no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Minnehaha County reported 40 positive tests Thursday. Pennington County had 22 new infections to bring the county's total to 12,691 with 224 of those still considered active.