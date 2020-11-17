State reports 1,006 new COVID-19 cases; 582 now hospitalized

Hospitalizations continue to climb in South Dakota, according to the daily report from the Department of Health.
Of the 582 people hospitalized in the state, 118 are in the Black Hills region. There are 95 patients in intensive care units across the state and 13 in the Monument Health system. Forty-seven patients need ventilators to assist their breathing, including eight in the Monument Health system.
The number of active COVID-19 infections increased by 485 on Tuesday to 18,624. There were 1,006 positive tests out of 2,212 individuals tested. There have been 67,284 cases in the state since the pandemic began.
Pennington County reported 82 new infections on 156 tests. There have been 7,159 total cases here with 2,008 of them listed as active. Meade County reported 24 new cases Tuesday and Lawrence County had 22. Oglala-Lakota County had 11 positive tests and Butte County had eight. There were six positive tests in Fall River County and four in Custer County.
Minnehaha County had 230 new cases and Davison County added 71. There were 69 positive tests in Hughes County and 65 in Lincoln County. Codington and Brown counties had 43 and 42 cases respectively and Beadle County added 32. Yankton County added 23 new infections and Union County reported 21.
Moody and Stanley counties each had 17 new cases and Brookings County added 16. Lake County had 15 new cases and McCook County had 13. Charles Mix and Hutchinson counties added 12 new cases each and Hand County reported nine. There were eight new cases each in Bon Homme, Hamlin, Kingsbury, Lyman and Todd counties and Perkins County added seven. Clay, Grant, Hyde and Roberts counties each had six cases and there were five each in Clark, Haakon and Marshall counties.
There were four new infections each in Bennett, Dewey, Gregory, Jones, Sanborn, Spink, Turner and Walworth counties and three each in Deuel and Hanson counties. Two new cases each were reported in Aurora, Buffalo, Day, Douglas, Jerauld, McPherson, Potter and Sully counties and one each in Brule, Campbell, Corson, Faulk and Harding counties.
Of the 1,006 new cases, 134 were in patients over 70 years old. There were 137 new cases in children under 19 and 137 in people in their 20s.
