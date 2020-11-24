State reports 1,011 new COVID-19 cases on 2,497 tests

Half of South Dakota's intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients according to Tuesday's Department of Health daily report. Another 33% are occupied by patients with other health issues, leaving only 16% available.

There are 574 people in hospitals across the state and 104 of those are in ICU and 50 are on a ventilator.

In the Black Hills region, 122 patients are being treated and 15 are in ICU with seven using ventilators.

Two deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing November's total to 396 and the overall total to 821. The deaths reported included a man and a woman, both over 80. One was from Pennington County and the other from Ziebach County.

South Dakota reported 1,011 new cases on 2,497 tests Tuesday. That brings the state's total to 74,859 with 16,657 still active - down 693 from Monday's report.

There were 177 children under 19 who tested positive for Tuesday's report. People in their 20s made up 153 new cases and there were 120 new infections among people over 70.