State reports 1,011 new COVID-19 cases on 2,497 tests

Half of South Dakota's intensive care unit beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients according to Tuesday's Department of Health daily report. Another 33% are occupied by patients with other health issues, leaving only 16% available.
There are 574 people in hospitals across the state and 104 of those are in ICU and 50 are on a ventilator.
In the Black Hills region, 122 patients are being treated and 15 are in ICU with seven using ventilators.
Two deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing November's total to 396 and the overall total to 821. The deaths reported included a man and a woman, both over 80. One was from Pennington County and the other from Ziebach County.
South Dakota reported 1,011 new cases on 2,497 tests Tuesday. That brings the state's total to 74,859 with 16,657 still active - down 693 from Monday's report.
There were 177 children under 19 who tested positive for Tuesday's report. People in their 20s made up 153 new cases and there were 120 new infections among people over 70.
Pennington County added 117 positive tests out of 235 reported. There have been 7,960 total cases in the county and the number of active cases fell by 50 to 1,797. Lawrence County reported 35 positive tests and Meade County added 28. There were 16 new cases in Oglala-Lakota and Butte counties, six in Custer and five in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County had 248 new infections Tuesday and Lincoln County added 66. There were 59 positive tests in Brown County and 46 in Yankton County. Davison County added 27 new infections, Clay County had 25 and there were 21 in Brookings County. Charles Mix County had 19 positive tests, Codington County had 18, Lake County had 17 and Hutchinson County added 16.
There were 12 new cases in Beadle, Grant and Roberts counties and 11 in Day and Hamlin counties.
Nine positive tests were reported in Clark, Gregory, Hanson, Hughes and Spink counties and there were seven in Marshall and Sanborn counties.
Brule, Kingsbury and Turner counties added six new infections and there were five in Buffalo, Haakon, Lyman and Tripp counties. Four new cases were reported in Deuel, Dewey, McCook and Walworth counties and three in Bennett, Bon Homme, Douglas, Moody and Todd counties.
Two positive tests were reported in Corson, Hand, Potter and Ziebach counties and one in Aurora, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, Hyde, Miner, McPherson, Mellette, Perkins, Stanley and Sully counties.
