State reports 1,020 new COVID-19 cases, including 323 in Pennington County

Pennington County had more than twice as many cases than any other county in the state, according to Tuesday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health. The number of people on ventilators in Rapid City also more than doubled since Monday's report.

There were 1,020 new infections in the state Tuesday, raising the number of active cases to 5,035. There were 121 new cases among children under 19. Several of those were in Pennington County as Rapid City schools are seeing new infections at most schools every day. For example, Stevens High School reported seven new cases Monday afternoon and Central High School had five.

Pennington County reported 323 new infections Tuesday. The number of active cases increased to 1,395. Meade County had 97 new cases to bring active cases there to 518 and Lawrence County saw active cases rise to 352 thanks to 68 positive tests. Butte County had 50 new infections and now have 164 active cases. Custer County reported 18 new cases with 91 active infections and Fall River County had five new cases with 70 active.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monument Health Care in Rapid City has 29 patients on ventilators, according to Tuesday's report. There are 111 patients in Black Hills region hospitals with 22 in ICU. Across the state, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 216 with 55 in ICU and 40 on ventilators.