State reports 1,020 new COVID-19 cases, including 323 in Pennington County

Pennington County had more than twice as many cases than any other county in the state, according to Tuesday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health. The number of people on ventilators in Rapid City also more than doubled since Monday's report.
There were 1,020 new infections in the state Tuesday, raising the number of active cases to 5,035. There were 121 new cases among children under 19. Several of those were in Pennington County as Rapid City schools are seeing new infections at most schools every day. For example, Stevens High School reported seven new cases Monday afternoon and Central High School had five.
Pennington County reported 323 new infections Tuesday. The number of active cases increased to 1,395. Meade County had 97 new cases to bring active cases there to 518 and Lawrence County saw active cases rise to 352 thanks to 68 positive tests. Butte County had 50 new infections and now have 164 active cases. Custer County reported 18 new cases with 91 active infections and Fall River County had five new cases with 70 active.
Monument Health Care in Rapid City has 29 patients on ventilators, according to Tuesday's report. There are 111 patients in Black Hills region hospitals with 22 in ICU. Across the state, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 216 with 55 in ICU and 40 on ventilators.
One man and one woman were among the deaths reported Tuesday. One was from Haakon County and one from Minnehaha County. One was in their 40s and one was over 80. Those two deaths raised August's total to 26 and the overall death toll to 2,069.
Minnehaha County had 148 new infections and there were 48 in Lincoln County. Dewey County recorded 25 positive tests and there were 24 in Brookings County. Brown County added 22 new infections and there were 17 in Codington County. Grant County added 16 new cases and there were 14 in Davison and Yankton counties. Corson County reported 13 new infections and there were 10 in Clay County.
Beadle County recorded nine positive tests and there were eight in Union County. Charles Mix County reported seven new infections and there were six in Turner County. Douglas, Harding and Moody counties each added five new cases and there were four in Campbell, Deuel, Hughes, Lake and Roberts counties. Bon Homme, Day, Jackson, McCook and Spink counties all added three new cases and there were two in Clark, Hanson, Lyman and Todd counties.
Twelve other counties had one case.