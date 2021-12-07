State reports 1,027 new COVID-19 infections, 4 deaths

In a report from Friday at noon through Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,027 new infections Tuesday. Thanks to a high number of recoveries, active cases fell by 35 to 7,647.

Lincoln County saw a slight increase to 497 active cases after recording 67 new infections Tuesday. Minnehaha County saw the state's biggest jump in active infections. There are 33 more active cases there after 187 positive tests pushed active cases to 1,790.

Pennington County continued to see a decline in active infections. With 114 new infections, active cases fell by 28 to 922. Lawrence County reported 26 new infections Tuesday and Meade County added 16. Fall River County recorded 12 positive tests and there were 11 in Butte County. Custer County recorded four new infections and there were two in Oglala-Lakota County.

Davison County reported 36 new infections and there were 35 in Brookings County. Brown and Charles Mix each added 33 new cases and there were 31 in Codington County. Beadle County reported 24 positive tests and there were 19 in both Bon Homme and Todd counties. There were 18 new infections in Hutchinson County and 17 in Hughes, Union and Yankton counties. Lake, McCook and Turner counties each recorded 14 new cases and there were 11 in Walworth County.

There were four deaths reported Tuesday. Two men and two women died. For the second day in a row, a person in their 30s died from COVID-19 illness, as did a person in their 50s. Two were over 80. One death each was reported in Pennington and Todd counties and there were two from Douglas County. Pennington County has lost 271 residents since the pandemic began. Statewide, there has been 41 deaths in December and 2,375 overall.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 illness increased by four to 250, with 73 people in ICU and 43 on ventilators. In Black Hills-area hospitals, 59 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, with 22 people in ICU and 18 on ventilators.

Of the 1,027 new infections Tuesday, there were 236 in children under 19 and 98 people over 70 tested positive.