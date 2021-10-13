State reports 1,088 new COVID-19 infections but fewer active cases

The COVID-19 new infection numbers are larger than normal due to the holiday but the trend of active cases continues to improve in South Dakota.
According to the daily report from the Department of Health, there were 1,088 new infections from Friday at noon through Tuesday at noon, however, active cases dropped by 450 to 6,089 in the same time period.
Even with the high number of new cases reported, active cases are back down to levels last seen at the beginning of September. No deaths were recorded over the four-day reporting period, but hospitalizations increased to 207. There are 60 people in ICU and 33 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitalizations continue to decline as there are 53 patients here with 16 in ICU and 16 on ventilators.
Active cases for students in the Rapid City Area Schools dropped below 100 for the first time since the beginning days of school. There are 99 active infections among students and 261 quarantined students. After climbing over 50 at one point recently, active cases for staff members is below 20 now at 19. The number of quarantined staff members was over 50 too, but now sits at 22.
Of the 1,088 new cases reported Wednesday, 213 were children under 19 and 120 were over 70.
Pennington County reported 204 new infections and there were 224 in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha County has 1,248 active cases and there are 1,253 here. Meade County reported 42 new infections and there were 35 in Lawrence County. Oglala-Lakota County recorded 18 positive tests and there were 16 in Fall River County. Custer County had 14 new infections and there were 12 in Butte County.
Brown County reported 65 positive tests and there were 64 in Lincoln County. Codington County reported 58 new infections and there were 33 in Yankton County. Hughes County had 32 positive tests and there were 18 in both Brookings and Union counties. Beadle and Todd counties each reported 17 cases and there were 16 in Clay County. Davison and Grant counties each had 15 new infections and there were 13 in Spink County. Moody and Walworth counties each reported 11 new infections and there were eight in Day and Deuel counties.
Six new cases were recorded in Charles Mix, Edmunds and Lake counties and there were five in Hamlin, Harding, Kingsbury, Lyman and Roberts counties. Seven counties reported seven positive tests, six more had three, four added two each and there was one positive test in seven counties.