State reports 1,088 new COVID-19 infections but fewer active cases

The COVID-19 new infection numbers are larger than normal due to the holiday but the trend of active cases continues to improve in South Dakota.

According to the daily report from the Department of Health, there were 1,088 new infections from Friday at noon through Tuesday at noon, however, active cases dropped by 450 to 6,089 in the same time period.

Even with the high number of new cases reported, active cases are back down to levels last seen at the beginning of September. No deaths were recorded over the four-day reporting period, but hospitalizations increased to 207. There are 60 people in ICU and 33 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitalizations continue to decline as there are 53 patients here with 16 in ICU and 16 on ventilators.

Active cases for students in the Rapid City Area Schools dropped below 100 for the first time since the beginning days of school. There are 99 active infections among students and 261 quarantined students. After climbing over 50 at one point recently, active cases for staff members is below 20 now at 19. The number of quarantined staff members was over 50 too, but now sits at 22.

Of the 1,088 new cases reported Wednesday, 213 were children under 19 and 120 were over 70.