State reports 1,145 new COVID-19 infections, nine more deaths

The number of active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota decreased by more than 1,000 Friday, with the Department of Health reporting 1,145 new cases and nine additional deaths.

Active cases declined by 1,106 to a total of 33,647 people who are sick with the virus.

The nine deaths brought January's total to 151, and the overall death toll from coronavirus-related illness to 2,637. The deaths include four men and five women from Brookings, Brown, Codington, Lincoln and Minnehaha counties. One person was in their 30s, two were in their 60s, two were in their 70s and four were over 80.

Active cases continued to decline in Pennington County. With 164 new infections, active cases dropped by 137 to 5,747. Minnehaha County saw a decrease of 560 active cases to 7,826. There were 192 positive tests Friday in Minnehaha County.

Meade County reported 42 new infections and there were 48 in Lawrence County. Fall River County recorded 16 new cases and there were 22 in Butte County. Custer County recorded nine new infections and there were six in Oglala-Lakota County.

There were 34 in Lincoln County. Brown County had 84 and Codington County 32.

Hospitalizations across the state increased to 411, seven more than Thursday's report, with 75 patients in intensive care units. The Black Hills area reported 81 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19, and 16 are in the ICU.

Rapid City Area Schools reported Thursday night there were 184 students with active cases of COVID-19 and 33 staff members. Student infections were up two from Wednesday's report and staff member infections decreased by one.

In addition to the active infections, there are 154 students and two staff members required to quarantine due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The biggest case counts are still at the high schools. Rapid City Central High School has 30 active cases and Rapid City Stevens is next with 18 active cases.

Seven other schools have at least 10 active infections — West Middle (16), Wilson Elementary (15), Rapid Valley Elementary (14), Pinedale Elementary (12), Meadowbrook Elementary (12), Valley View Elementary (10), and Knollwood Elementary (10).