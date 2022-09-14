State reports 1,173 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

A dozen additional COVID-19 deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health this week. That is the most deaths since the department went to weekly updates on the pandemic's effects on the state.

The deaths continue to skew toward older citizens as all 12 deaths were people over 70. There were five men and seven women. Deaths were reported in Pennington, Meade, Minnehaha, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Codington, Corson, Davison, Kingsbury, Roberts and Yankton counties.

The number of new and active cases also increased this week. There were 1,173 new positive tests this week — an increase of 210 from last week. Active cases climbed to 753 — up 109 in a week.

The only trend in a positive direction was hospitalizations. There are 85 patients being treated in South Dakota hospitals — a decrease of 14 from last week. There are 13 people in intensive care units.

Pennington County added 123 new infections and saw active cases drop to 83. Minnehaha County led the state with 172 new cases and active cases there came in at 111.

Charles Mix County added 70 positive tests and Codington County reported 62. There were 48 new cases in Brown County, 46 in Meade County, 33 in Beadle County and 43 in Brookings Davison, and Lincoln counties. Oglala Lakota County reported 40 new infections and there were 39 in Todd County. Lawrence County reported 16 positive tests and there were 14 in Custer County. Butte County reported 13 new cases and there were 11 in Fall River County.