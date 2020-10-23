State reports 1,185 new COVID-19 cases as October's death toll climbs to 133

Minnehaha County reported 268 positive tests to bring its total to 9,969. Bon Homme County had 131 new cases to bring that county's total to 485. Lincoln County had 54 new cases and there were 49 new infections in Brookings County. Davison County reported 42 positive tests and Codington County had 37. There were 34 new infections in Brown County and 29 in Beadle County. Charles Mix County had 18 new cases and there were 17 in Union County. Clay County had 16 new cases Friday and Yankton and Lake counties each had 15. There were 14 each in Dewey, Roberts and Todd counties and 13 in McCook County. There were 11 positive tests returned in Turner County and eight each in Bennett, Brule, Gregory and Hand counties. Clark, Hughes, Hutchinson and Kingsbury counties reported seven new infections each and Aurora, Deuel, Moody, Potter, Sanborn and Spink counties had six each.