State reports 1,185 new COVID cases as October's death toll climbs to 133

South Dakota set more records Friday as the Department of Health reported 1,185 new COVID-19 infections and active cases climbed to 9,862 — an increase of 589 from Thursday's report. Nine more deaths were reported, as well.
As of Friday, almost one of every 90 South Dakota residents is actively infected with the coronavirus. There have been a total of 36,109 positive tests in the state. Friday's report included 2,556 individuals tested (a 46.4% positivity rate) and 6,762 total tests (a 17.5% positivity rate), which includes repeat testing for those in health care, law enforcement or high-risk environments.
There have been 133 deaths reported in October and 356 since the pandemic started. Two more Pennington County residents' deaths were reported Friday. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 49.
The other deaths included two from Minnehaha County, and one each from Gregory, Jerauld, Lincoln, Turner and Union counties. Five of those who died were women and four were men. Five were in their 70s, three over 80 and one person who died was in their 50s.
The number of people hospitalized across the state dropped six to 349. Eighty-three are in Black Hills region facilities with 10 in intensive care units and six requiring a ventilator. Nine of the ICU patients and all six patients on ventilators are in Monument Health's Rapid City hospital. The Monument Health system is treating 68 people now — the most ever during the pandemic.
Pennington County added 74 new cases on 258 tests. There have been 3,909 cases in the county and 931 of those are active. Oglala-Lakota County reported 60 new cases Friday and Lawrence County added 26.
Butte County reported 13 positive tests and Meade County had seven. There were six new infections in Fall River County and four in Custer County Friday.
Minnehaha County reported 268 positive tests to bring its total to 9,969. Bon Homme County had 131 new cases to bring that county's total to 485. Lincoln County had 54 new cases and there were 49 new infections in Brookings County. Davison County reported 42 positive tests and Codington County had 37. There were 34 new infections in Brown County and 29 in Beadle County. Charles Mix County had 18 new cases and there were 17 in Union County. Clay County had 16 new cases Friday and Yankton and Lake counties had 15. There were 14 in Dewey, Roberts and Todd counties and 13 in McCook County. There were 11 positive tests returned in Turner County and eight in Bennett, Brule, Gregory and Hand counties. Clark, Hughes, Hutchinson and Kingsbury counties reported seven new infections and Aurora, Deuel, Moody, Potter, Sanborn and Spink counties had six.
There were five new cases in Corson, Edmunds, and Jackson counties and four in Hanson, Stanley, and Ziebach counties. Hamlin, Harding and Walworth counties all reported three new cases and Buffalo, Day, Grant, Jones, Mellette, Perkins and Tripp counties had two. There was one new case in Campbell, Douglas and McPherson counties.
Of the 1,185 new cases, 36 were in children under 10 and 106 in children between 10-19. There were 199 cases in people in their 20s and 104 new infections in people over 70.
