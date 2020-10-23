State reports 1,185 new COVID cases as October's death toll climbs to 133

South Dakota set more records Friday as the Department of Health reported 1,185 new COVID-19 infections and active cases climbed to 9,862 — an increase of 589 from Thursday's report. Nine more deaths were reported, as well.

As of Friday, almost one of every 90 South Dakota residents is actively infected with the coronavirus. There have been a total of 36,109 positive tests in the state. Friday's report included 2,556 individuals tested (a 46.4% positivity rate) and 6,762 total tests (a 17.5% positivity rate), which includes repeat testing for those in health care, law enforcement or high-risk environments.

There have been 133 deaths reported in October and 356 since the pandemic started. Two more Pennington County residents' deaths were reported Friday. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 49.

The other deaths included two from Minnehaha County, and one each from Gregory, Jerauld, Lincoln, Turner and Union counties. Five of those who died were women and four were men. Five were in their 70s, three over 80 and one person who died was in their 50s.

