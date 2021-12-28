State reports 1,265 new COVID-19 cases over holiday weekend

South Dakota added 1,265 new COVID-19 infections, but no new deaths over the Christmas weekend, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.

Tuesday's data included COVID-19 cases from noon Dec. 23 through noon Monday.

The State Department of Health also revised their December death toll to 131, after one reported COVID-19 death in Brule County was removed from the record. According to the Department of Health, the data for deaths includes those who died with COVID-19, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate.

The Department of Health said it updates the data over a seven-day timeline of the reported death and considers the information to be incomplete until confirmation is received on a death certificate.

According to Tuesday's report, there are 7,271 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, up 47 from Monday's report. Hospitalized patients decreased by 16 to 228. There were 72 people in the ICU and 50 are on ventilators. Black Hills regional hospitals are reporting 32 COVID-19 hospitalized patients, with 14 adults in the ICU and 15 patients on ventilators.

Across the state, children and teens added 225 of Tuesday's new cases, where adults in their 20s and 30s accounted for 491 of the positive tests. Adults in their 40s and 50s reported 336 new infections and those in their 60s and 70s accounted for 170 new illnesses. Adults over 80 had 43 positive tests.

Pennington County reported 163 new COVID-19 cases and there are 24 new infections in Meade County. Lawrence County had 16 new positive tests and Fall River County added 13. Perkins County saw an increase of seven cases and Oglala-Lakota County reported five. Custer County reported three new positive tests, Butte County reported two and Haakon and Jackson counties each had one.

Elsewhere in the state, Minnehaha County reported 393 new cases and Lincoln County had 112. Codington County reported 43 positive tests, and Brookings and Brown counties each reported 36. Todd County had 33 new infections, Yankton had 32, Davison County had 30 and Dewey County had 28.

Seventeen positive tests were each reported in Charles Mix and Roberts counties, 16 in Clay County and 15 in Bon Homme County. There were 14 new cases in McCook County, 13 each in Grant and Union counties, and 12 in Beadle, Day and Lake counties.

There were 10 new infections each in Hughes, Hutchinson, Spink and Turner counties, and nine in Hamlin County. Eight positive tests were each reported in Brule, Clark and Tripp counties, while Corson, Edmunds and Mellette counties had seven each. Moody and Sanborn counties each had six new cases, and there were five each in Lyman, Marshall and Walworth counties.

Four new positive tests were each recorded in Deuel and Douglas counties, three each in Faulk, Gregory, Hanson and Kingsbury counties, two each in Hyde and Sully counties, and one each in Aurora, Bennett, Buffalo, Potter and Stanley counties.

Sixty-seven percent of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56% have completed the initial series. Twenty-six percent of eligible residents have received the recommended booster dose. There have been 177,451 cases of COVID-19 and 2,468 deaths in South Dakota since the beginning of the pandemic.