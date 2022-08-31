State reports 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

The number of new and active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota dropped this week according to the weekly report from the Department of Health.

There were 1,292 new infections reported — down from 1,585 last week — and active cases fell by almost 400 to a total of 717. Minnehaha County added 244 new cases this week and there are 128 active infections there. Pennington County was next with 218 new infections and 126 active cases here.

There were nine additional deaths reported Wednesday bringing the overall death toll to 2,993. The deaths included three men and six women, all over 70 years old. There were two deaths reported in Minnehaha and Hutchinson counties and one in Beadle, Bon Homme, Lincoln, McCook and Meade counties.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses remained the same at 105. There are 10 people in intensive care units. In the Black Hills region, there are 29 patients in hospitals with four in ICU.

Codington County reported 69 new infections and there were 59 in Meade County. Oglala-Lakota County reported 55 new cases and there were 54 in Brown County. Lincoln County added 52 positive tests and there were 39 in Davison County. Lawrence County added 29 new infections and there were 20 in Fall River County. Custer County reported 16 positive tests and there were 15 in Butte County.