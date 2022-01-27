State reports 1,358 new COVID-19 infections and five more deaths

Active COVID-19 infections continue to slowly decrease away from record highs. With 1,358 new infections reported by the Department of Health Thursday, active cases declined by 781 to a total of 34,753.

Five additional deaths were reported in the state Thursday. That brings January's total to 142 and the overall death toll to 2,628. The three women and two men were from Lawrence, Butte, Dewey, Marshall and Yankton counties. Three were in their 60s and two were over 70.

Active cases declined in Pennington County for the first time since December 21, 2021. With 210 new infections, active cases dropped by four to 5,884. Minnehaha County saw a decrease of 446 active cases to 8,386. There were 214 positive tests Thursday in Minnehaha County.

Meade County reported 59 new infections and there were 36 in Lawrence County. Fall River County recorded 30 new cases and there were 17 in Butte County. Custer County recorded 13 new infections and there were seven in Oglala-Lakota County.

There were 88 new infections in Brown County and 62 in Brookings County. Codington County recorded 59 positive tests and there were 51 in Lincoln County. Todd County reported 48 new infections and there were 41 in Yankton County. Union and Davison counties each recorded 27 new infections and there were 26 in Clay County. Beadle and Hughes counties each reported 24 positive tests and there were 18 in Charles Mix County.

Of the 1,358 new infections, 290 were in children under 19 and 114 were people over 70.

There were 36 new infections reported Wednesday evening by the Rapid City Area Schools. Active cases among students and staff in the district increased slightly. According to Wednesday's RCAS update, there are 182 students out with COVID-19 – five more than Tuesday – and 34 staff members – three more than Tuesday.

In addition to the active infections, there are 161 students and two staff members required to quarantine.

The biggest case counts are still at the high schools. Rapid City Central High School has 26 active cases and Rapid City Stevens is next with 22 active cases.

Eight other schools have at least 10 active infections — West Middle (16), Rapid Valley Elementary (14), Pinedale Elementary (12), Meadowbrook Elementary (12), Wilson Elementary (11), Valley View Elementary (11), Canyon Lake Elementary (10), and Knollwood Elementary (10).