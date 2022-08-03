State reports 1,574 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health reported the most new COVID-19 infections since the state reverted to weekly reporting.

With 1,574 new cases, the number of active infections increased by 43 to a total of 4,433. That number doesn't include at-home tests that aren't reported to the state.

Active cases in Pennington County declined this week. With 241 new infections, the number of active cases dropped by 18 to a total of 691. Minnehaha County leads the state in new and active infections. There were 327 positive tests reported in Minnehaha County and active cases rose by 28 to a total of 853.

There were seven deaths reported this week with each one being over 70-years-old. The deaths included one man and six women. Two deaths were reported in Hughes County and there was one in Pennington, Beadle, Brookings, Clay, and Sanborn counties.

Hospitalizations across the state increased slightly this week. There are now 89 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses — up seven in a week. There are 10 people in intensive care units across the state. In the Black Hills Region, there are 20 patients being treated with two in ICU.

There were 84 new infections in Brown County and 78 in Todd County. Codington County added 76 positive tests and there were 70 in Lincoln County. Brookings reported 55 new cases and there were 50 in Lawrence County. Davison added 45 new infections, Meade County had 41 and there were 35 in Beadle County.

Oglala-Lakota County reported 29 new cases, there were 24 in Hughes County and Fall River County added 22. Custer County reported 15 new infections and there were 14 in Butte County.