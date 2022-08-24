State reports 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Even as new cases rose to the highest level since the state began weekly reporting, a change in how active cases are calculated dropped that number by almost 75%.

There were 1,585 new cases reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Wednesday. Active cases dropped from 4,210 to 1,114 for the week.

The Department of Health has not yet responded to questions about the changes in how active cases are reported. However on Aug. 11, the Centers for Disease Control changed COVID-19 guidelines where those with mild COVID-19 should only isolate for five days.

There were five additional deaths reported this week, including two men and three women. Deaths were reported in Pennington, Davison, Day, Hughes and Minnehaha counties. The deaths included three people in their 60s and two who were over 80-years-old.

Pennington County led the state with 294 new cases this week and there were 289 in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha County still has the most active cases with 211 compared to 182 in Pennington County.

There were 96 new infections in Oglala-Lakota County and 92 in Codington County. Meade County added 80 new cases and there were 63 in Lincoln County. Lawrence County had 49 new infections and there were 48 in Brookings and Moody counties. Brown County reported 45 new cases and there were 35 in Davison County. Butte County reported 27 new infections and there were 23 in Fall River County and 19 in Custer County.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses in South Dakota rose by 11 to 105. There are 13 people in intensive care units. In the Black Hills region, there are 28 patients with four in ICU.