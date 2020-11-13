State reports 1,611 new COVID-19 cases, including 128 in Pennington County

Active cases dropped slightly even as the South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,611 new COVID-19 infections Friday.
The new cases bring the state's total to 62,327 with 18,627 still active — down 95 from Thursday. The death of a man over 80 from Minnehaha County brought November's total to 143 and the overall total to 568.
There are 556 people being treated in hospitals across the state, including 102 in intensive care units and 49 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 106 people in hospitals and 16 in ICU with 11 on ventilators.
Pennington County reported 128 positive tests on 202 tests, bringing the county's total to 6,647. The number of active cases fell 35 to 2,033.
Lawrence County added 43 new cases and there were 31 in Meade County. Butte County had 21 positive tests compared to 18 in Oglala-Lakota County. Custer County reported 10 new infections and there were six in Fall River County.
Of the 1,611 new cases, 270 were in children under 19 and 324 in people in their 20s. Patients over 70 made up 176 new infections Friday.
Minnehaha County reported 465 positive tests and Lincoln County added 130. Brookings County had 75 new cases Friday and Davison County added 55. There were 52 new infections in Codington County and 46 in Brown County. Beadle County added 40 and Yankton County had 38. Hughes County reported 34 new cases and Dewey County had 33. Charles Mix County added 27 positive tests and there were 26 in Clay County.
Todd County had 19 new infections and Grant County had 17. There were 16 new cases in Roberts and Turner counties and McCook County added 15. Spink County had 14 new cases and there were 13 in Hamlin, Kingsbury, Lake and Union counties.
Gregory and Hutchinson counties added 12 new cases each and Brule and Day had 10. There were nine new infections in Deuel, Moody, and Potter counties and eight in Sanborn.
Bon Homme, Hand and Tripp counties reported seven positive tests and there were six in Aurora, Jackson, Walworth and Ziebach counties.
Lyman and Marshall counties each added five cases and Corson, Douglas, Hyde, Stanley and Sully counties each had four. Campbell, McPherson, Mellette and Miner counties added three new infections and there were two in Edmunds, Hanson and Jerauld counties.
There was one new case in Buffalo, Faulk, Harding and Jones counties.
