State reports 1,611 new COVID-19 cases, including 128 in Pennington County

Active cases dropped slightly even as the South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,611 new COVID-19 infections Friday.

The new cases bring the state's total to 62,327 with 18,627 still active — down 95 from Thursday. The death of a man over 80 from Minnehaha County brought November's total to 143 and the overall total to 568.

There are 556 people being treated in hospitals across the state, including 102 in intensive care units and 49 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 106 people in hospitals and 16 in ICU with 11 on ventilators.

Pennington County reported 128 positive tests on 202 tests, bringing the county's total to 6,647. The number of active cases fell 35 to 2,033.

Lawrence County added 43 new cases and there were 31 in Meade County. Butte County had 21 positive tests compared to 18 in Oglala-Lakota County. Custer County reported 10 new infections and there were six in Fall River County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 1,611 new cases, 270 were in children under 19 and 324 in people in their 20s. Patients over 70 made up 176 new infections Friday.