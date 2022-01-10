State reports 1,683 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths to bring January's total to 42

Every county in South Dakota is now experiencing a high rate of community spread of COVID-19, according to Monday's report from the Department of Health. Harding and Ziebach counties each accelerated from low to high spread and McPherson County increased from substantial to high spread.

The state added 1,683 more cases on data received between Thursday at noon and Friday at noon. Those additional infections pushed active cases up by 1,292 to a total of 17,219 - the highest number since Nov. 23, 2020.

Of the 1,683 new infections, 319 were in children under 19.

Rapid City Area Schools saw cases continue to climb at the end of last week. The district posted 124 cases among students and 35 among teachers as of Friday evening. An additional eight staff members and 180 students are in quarantine. Central High School had 25 active infections and Stevens High School had 21. Valley View Elementary had 16 cases and there were 12 at West Middle School. South Middle School and Rapid Valley Elementary each had 11 infections.

There were 409 new infections among patients in their 20s and 85 people over 70 tested positive for Monday's report.

Monday's report also included six additional deaths bringing January's total to 42 and the overall death toll to 2,528. There were two deaths in Pennington and Lincoln counties and one in Brule and Todd counties. The deaths included one woman and five men with one in his 60s and five people over 70.

Hospitalizations also increased by six to 307 patients across the state. There are 66 people in intensive care units and 52 using ventilators to assist their breathing. Those increases haven't hit Black hills hospitals as hard with 42 patients being treated here with 11 in ICU and 12 on ventilators. The most recent report from Monument Health in Rapid City showed 19 of 23 patients were unvaccinated. Eight of the nine people in the intensive care unit are unvaccinated as are six of the seven people on ventilators.

Minnehaha County led the state with 440 new infections and 5,366 active cases there. Pennington County had 173 new cases and active infections grew by 239 to 2,069 here. Lincoln County added 106 positive tests and Brookings County added 104.

Lawrence County reported 51 new infections and there were 44 in Meade County. Butte County added 13 new cases and there were 11 in Fall River County. There were 10 new cases in Oglala-Lakota County and eight in Custer County.

Brown County reported 67 new infections and there were 47 in Brown County. Davison and Yankton counties each added 42 new cases and there were 30 in Codington County. Beadle County recorded 27 positive tests and there were 25 in Charles Mix and Todd counties. Lake County reported 23 new infections and there were 21 in Roberts County.

Clay County added 20 positive tests and there were 19 in Hughes County. Grant County added 17 new cases and there were 16 in both Bon Homme and Tripp counties. Hutchinson and Turner counties each added 13 new infections.