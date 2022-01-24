State reports 1,887 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continue to grow, according to a report from the Department of Health including data from Thursday at noon through Friday at noon.

There are now 36,247 active COVID-19 infections in the state - an increase of more than 1,000 from Friday's report - after the state reported 1,887 new cases Monday.

The Department of Health also reported five deaths - all residents over 70. Deaths were reported in Minnehaha, Bon Homme, Brown, Davison and Edmunds counties.

The number of people hospitalized across the state dropped by five to 392 with 80 people still in intensive care units. In the Black Hills region, there are 73 patients with COVID-19 and 17 in ICU.

Of the 1,887 new infections, 413 of them were in children under 19 and 137 people over 70 tested positive.

Minnehaha and Pennington counties led the state with 323 new infections in each county. Minnehaha County has 9,771 active cases and there are 5,605 active cases in Pennington County.

Meade County reported 65 new infections and there were 59 in Lawrence County. Butte County reported 23 positive tests and there were 20 in Custer, Fall River and Oglala-Lakota counties.

Brookings County added 106 positive tests and there were 98 in Brown County. Eighty-nine new cases were reported in Codington County and there were 74 in Lincoln County. Davison County reported 60 new infections and there were 50 in Yankton County.

Clay County recorded 47 positive tests and there were 45 in Union County. Todd and Charles Mix counties each reported 35 new infections and there were 31 in Hughes County and 30 in Tripp County.

Roberts County reported 26 new cases and there were 23 in Beadle County. Twenty-one new infections were reported in Corson County and there were 20 in Lake County.