State reports 1,944 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are accelerating toward a third spike for the state as there are now 15,927 active infections — an increase of 1,572 from Thursday's report and more than double the amount from a month ago.

The Department of Health reported 1,944 new cases on Friday. Hospitalizations fell by four to a total of 301 — 51 more than one month ago. There are 67 patients in intensive care units and 50 are using ventilators to assist their breathing. In the Black Hills region, hospitals are treating 41 people with 11 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.

Two deaths were reported Friday, bringing January's total to 36 and the overall death toll for the pandemic to 2,522. Both of the deaths reported Friday were men — one in his 60s and one over 80. One death was reported in Lincoln County and the other was in Walworth County.

Of the 1,944 new cases, 343 were in children under 19. Rapid City Area Schools reported that 103 students and 30 staff members are currently infected with COVID-19. That is an increase of 80 infections in students and 26 in staff members in the first week after winter break. There are 150 students and six staff members in quarantine. People in their 20s accounted for 517 of the positive tests Friday and 79 people over 70 tested positive.

Minnehaha County continues to lead the state in new infections with 545 more on Friday. Active cases there grew by 555 to a total of 5,020. Pennington County followed with 235 positive tests, which led to an increase of 211 active cases bringing the county's total to 1,830.

Meade County reported 49 new infections and there were 40 in Lawrence County. Butte and Custer counties each added 11 new cases and there were 10 in Fall River and Oglala-Lakota counties.

Lincoln County reported 174 new infections and there were 110 in Brookings County. Davison County recorded 64 positive tests and there were 58 in Brown County. Beadle County added 46 new cases and Codington County had 45. There were 44 new infections in Yankton County and 35 in Clay County. Grant County added 25 new cases and there were 21 in Hughes County.

Union County added 20 positive tests and there were 18 each in Brule and Charles Mix counties. Bon Homme, Hutchinson, Moody and Todd counties each added 16 positive tests and there were 15 in Lake County. Day County added 14 new cases and there were 12 each in McCook and Turner counties. Eleven positive tests each were recorded in Hanson and Roberts counties and there were 10 in Gregory County.