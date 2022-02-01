State reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, including person between 10- and 19-years-old

South Dakota has now recorded more than 10,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

With Tuesday's report including data from Friday at noon through Monday at noon, the Department of Health shows 10,076 people have been hospitalized. There are 366 people currently hospitalized across the state with 64 in intensive care units.

Tuesday's report also included the first death of a person between 10-19 years of age. The young person was among the first 10 deaths reported in February. The deaths included five women and five men. In addition to the young person, deaths were reported among a person in their 50s, a person in their 60s and seven who were over 70-years-old.

Pennington County reported one death and Minnehaha County reported three. Other deaths were reported in Bennett, Davison, Grant, Tripp, Union and Walworth counties.

The state reported 1,756 new infections, but a large number of recoveries allowed active cases to drop by 1,680 to a total of 30,559.

Pennington County led the state with 312 new infections but active cases here still fell by 182 to 5,373. Minnehaha County has seen active cases fall to 6,277 after reporting only 212 new cases over the weekend.

Oglala-Lakota County reported 113 new infections and there were 76 in Meade County. Lawrence County reported 56 positive tests and there were 38 in Butte County. Fall River County recorded 25 new cases and there were 20 in Custer County.

Codington County reported 134 new infections and there were 85 in Brown County. Lincoln County added 66 positive tests and there were 46 in Yankton County. Beadle and Brookings counties each reported 40 new infections and there were 35 in Davison County. Roberts County reported 32 positive tests and there were 30 in Hughes County. Charles Mix County added 27 new cases and there were 22 in Corson County. Clay County reported 20 new infections and there were 18 in Union County.

Of the 1,756 new infections, 322 were in children under 19 and 203 were in people over 70.

There were 52 new infections reported Monday evening by the Rapid City Area Schools. According to Friday's RCAS update, there are 133 students out with COVID-19 - a decrease of 56 from Friday's report - and 37 staff members.

In addition to the active infections, there are 101 students - down 48 - and one staff member required to quarantine.

Rapid City Central High School has 32 active cases and Rapid City Stevens has only nine active cases.

Four other schools have at least 10 active infections — Wilson Elementary (19), Rapid Valley Elementary (17), Rapid City High School (12), and General Beadle Elementary (10).