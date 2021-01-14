State reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing January's total to 126

Ten COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota Thursday, bringing the total to 1,614, including 126 in January.

Two were residents of Pennington County and one was from Custer and Oglala-Lakota counties. The other deaths included two in Brown County, and one in Brookings, Clark, Day and Jackson counties.

Four women and six men were included. One person in their 40s, three in their 60s, four in their 70s and two people over 80 were listed among the deaths reported Thursday.

The daily report included 319 new infections on 873 people tested. The total number of cases in the state grew to 104,512 with 4,728 still active - a decrease of 32 from Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two hundred and forty-seven people are hospitalized in South Dakota with COVID-19 illnesses. Fifty-six are in intensive care units and 31 are using ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating 41 people with seven in ICUs and four on ventilators.

Pennington County reported 50 new cases on 94 tests Thursday to bring the total for the county to 11,931 with 573 of those still active. There have been 151 people from the county who have died from COVID-19 illnesses since March.