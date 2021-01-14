State reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing January's total to 126

Ten COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota Thursday, bringing the total to 1,614, including 126 in January.
Two were residents of Pennington County and one was from Custer and Oglala-Lakota counties. The other deaths included two in Brown County, and one in Brookings, Clark, Day and Jackson counties.
Four women and six men were included. One person in their 40s, three in their 60s, four in their 70s and two people over 80 were listed among the deaths reported Thursday.
The daily report included 319 new infections on 873 people tested. The total number of cases in the state grew to 104,512 with 4,728 still active - a decrease of 32 from Wednesday.
Two hundred and forty-seven people are hospitalized in South Dakota with COVID-19 illnesses. Fifty-six are in intensive care units and 31 are using ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating 41 people with seven in ICUs and four on ventilators.
Pennington County reported 50 new cases on 94 tests Thursday to bring the total for the county to 11,931 with 573 of those still active. There have been 151 people from the county who have died from COVID-19 illnesses since March.
Meade County recorded seven positive tests, Oglala-Lakota County had five and Lawrence and Fall River counties reported three cases. There were two new cases in Butte and Custer counties.
Minnehaha County led the state with 72 new infections and there were 24 in Union County and 20 in Lincoln County. Brown County had 18 positive tests and Brookings County had 17. Codington County added nine new cases and there were six in Yankton Counties. Hutchinson and Moody counties recorded five new infections and Hamlin, McPherson and Miner counties each had four. Three new cases were recorded in Brule, Clay, Day, Edmunds, Hughes, Lyman, Potter, Turner and Walworth counties and two in Beadle, Charles Mix, Corson, Davison, Dewey, Grant, Haakon, Lake, Marshall, Mellette, Roberts, Spink and Sully counties.
One new case was reported in Douglas, Faulk, Hand, Jones, Kingsbury, Tripp and Ziebach counties.
Fifty-five children under 19 tested positive Thursday as did 41 people in their 20s. Fifty-one people over 70 also tested positive for COVID-19.