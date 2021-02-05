State reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, including three in Pennington and two in Lawrence counties

Ten COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in South Dakota, including three people from Pennington County and two from Lawrence County. The 10 deaths bring the state's total for February to 20 and overall deaths to 1,798.
The other deaths reported Friday included two from Minnehaha County, and one each from Oglala-Lakota, Brookings and Hughes counties. There were five women and five men with four over 80, one in their 70s, four in their 60s, and one in their 50s among the people whose deaths were reported by the Department of Health.
The state reported 137 new cases Friday to bring the total to 108,944 with 2,430 of those still considered active infections — a decrease of 87 from Thursday. Hospitals across the state are treating 121 people with 27 in intensive care units and 17 on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating 15 people with three in ICU and one on a ventilator.
Forty-one children under 19 tested positive for Friday's report and 13 people in their 20s were diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. Only 10 people over 70 tested positive. People over 70 have been prioritized in the state's vaccination efforts and the numbers of infections in this age range have dropped dramatically in the past two weeks.
Health Department Communications Director Daniel Bucheli said, "The Department of Health continues its effective vaccination program moving swiftly and effectively to get shots in arms. The age group trend mentioned falls in line with the general drop in cases we are seeing statewide and this can be attributed to a number of factors — vaccinations, mitigation and constant communication with the public.”
Pennington County recorded 20 positive tests to bring the total for the county to 12,464 with 270 still active. Lawrence County reported four new infections and Meade County had three. Oglala-Lakota and Butte counties each added one new case and there were no new infections in Custer or Fall River counties.
Minnehaha County reported 45 new infections and Brookings County had nine. Lincoln County added seven new cases and Brown County added six. Codington County reported four new infections and Clark, Day, Gregory, Hutchinson and Union counties each added three. Beadle, Edmunds, Grant, Hughes, McCook, Roberts, Walworth and Yankton counties each recorded two positive tests and Charles Mix, Davison, Deuel, Dewey, Hanson, Kingsbury, Spink and Stanley counties each added one.