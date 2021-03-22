State reports 105 new COVID-19 cases on 343 tests

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 105 new infections on 343 people tested Monday. That number is higher than other Mondays in March that had 43, 26 and 11 new cases.

There have been 115,972 COVID-19 infections in the state with 2,244 of those still considered active - up slightly from Sunday's report. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses increased by three to 62. Fourteen patients are in intensive care units and six are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, seven patients are receiving in-patient care with one in ICU.

Minnehaha County recorded 41 positive tests Monday with 22 in Lincoln County.

Pennington County reported six new infections to bring the county's total to 13,174 with 154 of those still considered active. Meade County reported two new cases and there was one in Oglala-Lakota and Butte counties. Fall River, Lawrence and Custer counties reported no new cases.

Codington County had six new infections and there were five in Yankton County. Two positive tests were recorded in Brookings, Brown, Clay, Kingsbury and Roberts counties and one in Corson, Davison, Grant, Lake, Marshall, McCook, Spink, Tripp, Turner, Union and Walworth counties.

Twenty-eight new infections were found in children under 19 and only three new cases were discovered in patients over 70.