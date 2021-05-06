State reports 10th COVID-19 death in May, 84 new infections

A Minnehaha County man in his 40s was the tenth person to die from COVID-19 in May, bringing the state's total to 1,977, according to Thursday's daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

With only 84 new infections reported, active cases dropped by 76 to 1,309. The number of patients hospitalized in South Dakota due to COVID-19 illnesses also fell by a dozen to 90. There are 21 people in intensive care units and 15 on ventilators. Black Hills area hospitals are treating 19 of the patients with five in ICU and four on ventilators.

Twenty-three of the 84 positive tests were in patients under 19 and 19 more were people in their 20s. Only two people over 70 tested positive, according to Thursday's report.

Pennington County reported 150 active cases after 16 more residents tested positive. Butte County added two new cases and there was one in Lawrence, Meade and Custer counties.

Minnehaha County led the state with 23 new infections and there were eight in Lincoln County. Brookings and Brown counties each added five new cases and there were three in Beadle, Grant and Hughes counties. Codington, Spink and Union counties each reported two new infections and there was one in Bon Homme, Clark, Deuel, Hamlin, Lyman, Perkins, Roberts and Yankton counties.