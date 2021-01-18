State reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, including three in Pennington County

The South Dakota Department of Health included 11 COVID-19 deaths in the daily report for Monday. It is uncommon for any deaths to be certified on Sundays for Monday's report.

The 11 deaths included three people from Pennington County. That is nine in the past two days and 29 in January for Pennington County. There have been 161 total deaths in Pennington County due to the pandemic.

The other deaths reported Monday included two from Roberts and Union counties and one each from Dewey, Hanson, Lyman and Oglala-Lakota counties. They included two women and nine men. Men have accounted for 874 - or 52.4% - of the 1,667 total deaths in the state. There were two people over 80, four in their 70s, four in their 60s and one person between 50-59 years old.

The state reported 116 new cases Monday on 442 people tested. There have been 105,659 positive tests in the state with 4,613 of the infections still considered active - down 49 from Sunday's report.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses fell by 10 to 203. Thirty-seven of those patients are in intensive care units and 30 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region hospitals, 40 patients are being treated with five in ICU and four on ventilators.