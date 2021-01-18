State reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, including three in Pennington County

The South Dakota Department of Health included 11 COVID-19 deaths in the daily report for Monday. It is uncommon for any deaths to be certified on Sundays for Monday's report.
The 11 deaths included three people from Pennington County. That is nine in the past two days and 29 in January for Pennington County. There have been 161 total deaths in Pennington County due to the pandemic.
The other deaths reported Monday included two from Roberts and Union counties and one each from Dewey, Hanson, Lyman and Oglala-Lakota counties. They included two women and nine men. Men have accounted for 874 - or 52.4% - of the 1,667 total deaths in the state. There were two people over 80, four in their 70s, four in their 60s and one person between 50-59 years old.
The state reported 116 new cases Monday on 442 people tested. There have been 105,659 positive tests in the state with 4,613 of the infections still considered active - down 49 from Sunday's report.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses fell by 10 to 203. Thirty-seven of those patients are in intensive care units and 30 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region hospitals, 40 patients are being treated with five in ICU and four on ventilators.
Pennington County reported 14 new infections on 42 tests to bring the county's total to 12,057 cases with 545 of them still considered active. Lawrence County had seven new cases and there were two in Butte and Fall River counties. One positive test was recorded in Meade, Oglala-Lakota and Custer counties.
Thirteen people under 19 tested positive for Monday's report as did 23 people in their 20s. Fifteen people over 70 tested positive.
Minnehaha County led the state with 26 positive tests followed by Codington County with 12 new cases. Lincoln County recorded nine new infections and there were seven in Brookings County. Brown County had four new cases and there were three in Union and Yankton counties.
Two new cases were discovered in Charles Mix, Clay, Douglas, Edmunds, Hanson, Lake and Roberts counties and one in Beadle, Bon Homme, Clark, Davison, Day, Dewey, Haakon, Lyman, Marshall, Spink and Turner counties.
On Jan. 6, Rapid City Area Schools reported 1,016 total cases in the district, including 36 active cases among students and seven active cases among staff. There were 161 students and 25 staff in quarantine.
The Douglas School District reported four active cases among students and two in staff members Monday, with 46 students and three staff in quarantine. As of Monday morning, Meade School District reported four active cases among students and four in staff members.
South Dakota’s public universities report the following active COVID-19 case counts as of 5 p.m. Sunday:
South Dakota Mines: 18 students (down five from last week), 3 staff, 65 quarantined (up 30).
Black Hills State University: 27 students (up 20 from last week), 3 staff, 57 quarantined (up 37).
University of South Dakota: 13 students (down eight), 7 staff, 33 quarantined.
South Dakota State University: 7 students (down three), 4 staff, 40 quarantined.
Dakota State University: 3 students, 4 staff, 21 quarantined.
Northern State University: 9 students, 2 staff, 30 quarantined (up 28).