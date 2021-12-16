State reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths to bring December's total to 96

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing December's total to 96. There have been 2,430 deaths due to the pandemic in the state.

Deaths Thursday included five women and six men. One person was in their 40s, one in their 50s, two in their 60s and seven were over 70. Two deaths were reported in Pennington and Fall River counties and there was one in Butte, Meade, Minnehaha, Campbell, Clark, Davison and Grant counties.

There are 268 people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses with 79 in intensive care units and 48 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, the number of people hospitalized continues to fall. There are 46 people hospitalized here with 13 in ICU and 14 on ventilators.

The state reported 513 new infections and active cases grew by 15 to 7,080. Active cases in Pennington County fell by two to 760 with 51 positive tests returned for Thursday's report.

Meade County reported 12 new infections and there were 11 in Lawrence County. Custer County recorded seven positive tests and there were four in Butte County. Fall River County recorded three positive tests and there were two in Oglala-Lakota County.

Minnehaha County reported 102 new infections and there were 35 in Yankton County. Lincoln County recorded 30 positive tests and there were 26 in Davison County. Beadle County had 23 new cases and there were 19 in Brookings and Codington counties. Charles Mix reported 13 new infections and there were 11 in Brule and Clay counties. Brown and Todd counties each added 10 new cases and there were eight in Todd and Union counties.

There were 104 positive tests among children under 19 and 30 people over 70 tested positive.