State reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 infections both dropped in the final report of the week from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state reported only 11 positive tests on Friday to allow active cases to resume their downward trend. There are now 221 active infections in South Dakota - down nine from Thursday. Hospitalizations dropped by one to 34 on Friday. Four people are in intensive care units and six are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region hospitals have only five COVID-19 patients with two in ICU and two on ventilators.

Minnehaha County led the state with four positive tests Friday and Edmunds County had two. Pennington, Meade, Dewey, Hand and Tripp counties each had one new infection.

Five of the 11 new cases were in children under 19 and one was in their 20s. No one over 70 tested positive Friday.