State reports 11 new COVID-19 infections on 168 tests

The South Dakota Department of Health reported only 11 new cases Monday on 168 people tested.

There were so few positive tests that Minnehaha and Pennington counties had fewer cases Monday than Sunday. Some cases are confirmed and others are probable. Sometimes, a probable case does not prove to be a COVID-19 infection. Those numbers bring down the daily totals in each county. Other times, a person who tests positive is counted in the wrong county and gets reclassified. That can also result in a decrease in cases for a county. However, the number of new cases usually outpaces any reclassifications.

Two Pennington County cases were reclassified to "not a case" Monday, as was one case in Minnehaha County. Active cases in Pennington County dropped to 186.

After six days of increases, active cases in South Dakota dropped by 91 to 2,067. There are 67 people being treated in hospitals across the state. There are 11 in ICU and seven on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals have 14 COVID-19 patients with two in ICU and two on ventilators.

Custer County was the only Black Hills county to show an increase Monday with one new infection. Beadle County had three positive tests and there were two in Brookings County. Bon Homme, Codington, Davison, Edmunds, Potter and Spink counties each had one new infection.

There was one death reported Monday. The death of a man in his 70s from Spink County raised the death toll in the state to 1,901.