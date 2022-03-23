State reports 111 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths

In the first weekly COVID-19 report, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 111 new infections and five additional deaths. The report included data from Thursday at noon through Tuesday at noon.

Active cases in the state continued to decrease. After falling by 171, there are now 2,426 active infections in the state. The number of people hospitalized in South Dakota dropped by six to 64. There are 11 people in intensive care units.

The five deaths reported Wednesday included four men and one woman. That brings March's total to 75 and the overall death toll to 2,880. One death was a person in their 30s, two were in their 50s, one was in their 60s and one was over 80. Two deaths were reported in Oglala-Lakota County and there was one in Pennington, Minnehaha and Todd counties.

Pennington County led the state with 24 new infections. Active cases here fell by 16 to 406. Minnehaha and Codington counties each recorded 11 positive tests and there were eight in Brown County. Butte County reported five new infections and there were four in Oglala-Lakota County. Custer County added two new cases and there was one in Lawrence and Meade counties.

Only 18 of the cases were in children under 19 and Rapid City Area Schools saw that trend continue as there are only five active cases in the district with no school having more than one student out sick with COVID-19.