State reports 111 new COVID-19 cases on 401 tests

Very few tests were reported Monday after the holiday weekend.

The South Dakota Department of Health recorded 111 new infections on 401 people tested. Those new cases brought the state's total to 100,643 with 6,031 of those still active — an increase of 43 from Sunday's report.

No new deaths were reported, but the number of people hospitalized increased by six to 268. There are 55 people in intensive care units and 37 on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 50 people with nine in ICUs and nine on ventilators.

Pennington County led the state with 25 new infections on 59 tests reported. Active cases increased to 838 and total cases are now 11,457. Minnehaha County was second with 18 new cases on 98 tests.

Oglala-Lakota County reported three new infections and there were two in Meade County. Lawrence and Butte counties each reported one positive test and there were none in Custer or Fall River counties.