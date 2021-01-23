State reports 12 deaths, 247 new cases

A dozen deaths reported Saturday made January the third deadliest month for COVID-19 in South Dakota. There have been 208 deaths due to the coronavirus in January, surpassing the 202 reported in October. However, the state hasn't reached half of the more than 500 deaths in both December and January.

One of the people who died was from Pennington County, raising the county's total to 166. There were three deaths recorded in Edmunds County and two in Day and Minnehaha counties. One death was reported in Bennett, Brule, Lincoln, and Spink counties.

The deaths were evenly divided between male and female patients and they included four people over 80, six in their 70s, one in their 60s and one in their 50s.

The number of people hospitalized in the state continued to improve with five less people being treated across the state than on Friday's Department of Health daily report. There are 172 patients being treated in hospitals with 42 in intensive care units and 27 on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 26 patients with four in ICUs and five on ventilators.

There were 247 new cases reported Saturday to bring the total for the state to 106,963 with 4,021 of them still considered active - a decrease of 69 from Friday's report.