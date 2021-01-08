State reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, including two in Pennington County

Two of the 12 COVID-19 deaths reported by the state Department of Health on Friday were Pennington County residents.

Four of the deaths were recorded in Minnehaha County and one each in Day, Haakon, Jackson, Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties. Those who died included five women and seven men. Five were over 80, four were in their 70s and three were in their 60s.

There have been 68 deaths reported in January and 1,556 since March.

The state reported 448 new cases on 1,558 people tested, bringing the total to 102,580 with 5,241 of those considered active - the lowest number of active cases since October 9. There are 247 people hospitalized across the state - a decrease of 17 from Thursday's report. There are 59 people in intensive care units and 37 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, the number of COVID-19 patients has dropped to 36 with 10 in ICU and seven on ventilators.

Pennington County reported 45 new cases on 186 tests bringing the county's total to 11,718 with 688 of those still considered active - a decrease of 140 since Thursday's report. Meade County reported 11 new infections and there were nine in Lawrence County. Oglala-Lakota, Butte and Custer counties each reported three positive tests and there was one in Fall River County.