State reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths to bring December's total to 152

South Dakota hasn't had this many active cases of COVID-19 since December 21, 2020. The state added 452 active infections Thursday pushing the total to 8,323. That is an increase of more than 1,200 in a week and more than 1,000 since the end of November.

The state also reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths. That brings December's total to 152 and the overall death toll to 2,486. That is the second highest monthly death toll in 2021 behind only January with 290. Pennington and Minnehaha counties each had four deaths and there was one in Butte, Fall River, Lawrence and Lincoln counties. The deaths included five women and seven men. One person who died was in their 30s, three were in their 50s, one was in their 60s and seven were over 70.

Hospitalizations climbed by three to 240 across the state with 74 people in intensive care units and 52 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 36 people hospitalized with 15 in ICU and 15 on ventilators.

There were 809 new infections Thursday, including 320 in Minnehaha County and 90 in Lincoln County. There are 2,304 active cases in Minnehaha County alone.

Pennington County saw active cases rise to 905 with 58 new infections Thursday. That is up 193 in a week but still less than where the month began. Lawrence and Meade counties each added 11 new cases and there were nine in Custer County. Seven new infections were found in Fall River County with four more in Butte County.

Brookings County had 33 positive tests and there were 19 in Brown County. Codington County reported 16 new infections and there were 15 in Brule and Davison counties. Grant County added 14 positive tests and there were 13 in Yankton County. Hughes County reported 10 new infections and there were nine in Aurora County.

Of the 809 new cases, 124 were in children under 19 and 173 were people in their 20s. Forty-five people over 70 tested positive.