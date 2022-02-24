State reports 126 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths

With lower numbers of new infections, active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continue to plummet. There were 126 positive tests reported Thursday and active cases fell by 427 to a total of 5,656.

For the first time this year, no county in South Dakota has more than 1,000 active cases. Pennington County saw active cases decrease by 60 to a total of 997 Thursday. Active cases in Minnehaha County dropped by 69 to a total of 926 after they reported only 18 new cases.

Brown County led the state with 23 positive tests Thursday. There were nine new cases in Lawrence County and four in Meade County. Custer and Fall River counties each recorded two new infections and there was one in Butte and Oglala-Lakota counties.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses increased by eight to 179. Five of the new patients are in the Black Hills region where there are now 34 people being treated.

Of the 126 new infections, 17 were in children under 19. Thirty-one people over 70 tested positive for Thursday's report.

There were four additional deaths reported, bringing February's total to 138 and the overall death toll to 2,788. The deaths included one woman and three men with two in their 60s and two over 80. Two deaths were reported in Hand County and there was one in Lincoln and Minnehaha counties.