State reports 127 new COVID infections on 461 tests

South Dakota reported 127 new infections out of 461 people tested Tuesday.

There were no new deaths reported and active COVID-19 infections dropped by 381 to 4,232. The number of people being treated in hospitals across the state fell by three to 200. There are 35 people in intensive care units and 27 people on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 38 COVID-19 patients with five in ICUs and five on ventilators.

Nine children under 19 were part of the 127 new positive tests Tuesday along with 18 people in their 20s. Thirty-five people over 70 tested positive Tuesday.

Pennington County recorded 11 new infections on 41 people tested bringing the county's total to 12,068 with 507 of those still considered active. Lawrence County reported three new cases, Custer County added two, Meade and Fall River counties had one and no new cases were reported in Oglala-Lakota and Butte counties.

Minnehaha County reported 32 new infections and Brown County had 12.

Codington County added nine positive tests and Lincoln County added eight. Davison and Hughes counties each had six new cases and Jerauld County reported four. Three new cases were recorded in Beadle, Brookings, Faulk, Walworth and Yankton counties and two in Hamlin and Perkins counties.

One new cases was discovered in Aurora, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Dewey, Grant, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jones, Lake, Marshall, McCook, McPherson, Miner, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Todd, Tripp and Union counties.