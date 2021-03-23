State reports 128 new COVID-19 cases on 499 tests

After a Monday where the number of new COVID-19 infections was elevated over previous Mondays, Tuesday's numbers are trending in a better direction. The timing of when positive tests are reported has begun having more of an impact on trendlines as the overall number of infections has continued to decrease in South Dakota.

Tuesday's report from the Department of Health included 128 positive tests on 499 people tested. There have been 116,100 COVID-19 infections in the state with 2,240 of those still considered active.

The number of people hospitalized in the state grew by eight to 70. There are 16 people in ICU with five on ventilators. Black Hills area hospitals are treating seven patients with one in ICU.

The number of active cases in Pennington County has decreased to match numbers reported in early September of 2020. The county reported three new cases with only 144 active cases out of a total of 12,174 for the county.

Meade County also had three positive tests and there was one in Lawrence and Custer County.

Minnehaha County reported 48 new infections and there were 18 in Lincoln County. Codington County recorded 10 positive tests and there were four in Clark, Lake and Turner counties.